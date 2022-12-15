Football equipment market to record USD 2,021.66 million, Growth opportunities led my Adams and adidas AG - Technavio

Dec 15, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Football equipment market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including Adams, adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Baden Sports Inc., BasicNet Spa, Chogori India Retail Ltd., Diadora Spa, Douglas Pads, Franklin Sports Inc., hummel AS, Iconix International, JOMA SPORT SA, Lotto sport Italia Spa, and Mizuno USA among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Distribution channel, product, and geography
To understand more about the football equipment market, request a sample report
In 2017, the football equipment market was valued at USD 13,710.65 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 5,031.81 million in 2017. The football equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,021.66 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 2.59% according to Technavio.
Football equipment market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
- For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Baden Sports Inc. - The company offers football equipment such as Q1B Composite Football.
- Diadora Spa - The company offers football equipment such as Columbia Unisex On The Go 55L Duffle.
- Douglas Pads - The company offers football equipment such as Custom Pro football pads.
- Franklin Sports Inc. - The company offers football equipment such as Youth Football 2 Goal Post set.
- Rise in development programs
- Increased demand for advanced equipment
- Increasing health awareness
- Presence of counterfeit products
- Lack of proper infrastructure
- High level of market fragmentation due to presence of unorganized market players
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
The football equipment market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report
What are the key data covered in this football equipment market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the football equipment market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the football equipment market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the football equipment market across Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of football equipment market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
- The football market size will increase by USD 408.83 million from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.28%. The increase in football events at global and national levels is notably driving the football market growth, although factors such as the increasing popularity of virtual games among youth may impede market growth.
- The football apparel market size is expected to increase by USD 2.62 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97%. The demand for popular player jerseys is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.
|
Football Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
164
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.59%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,021.66 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
2.4
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 56%
|
Key countries
|
US, Japan, UK, Germany, France, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Adams, adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Baden Sports Inc., BasicNet Spa, Chogori India Retail Ltd., Diadora Spa, Douglas Pads, Franklin Sports Inc., hummel AS, Iconix International, JOMA SPORT SA, Lotto sport Italia Spa, Mizuno USA, PUMA SE, Schutt Sports, Under Armour Inc., Xenith LLC, and Nike Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global football equipment market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global football equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Football shoes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Football shoes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Football shoes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Football shoes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Football shoes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Footballs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Footballs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Footballs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Footballs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Footballs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Football protective equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Football protective equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Football protective equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Football protective equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Football protective equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Adams
- Exhibit 120: Adams - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Adams - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Adams - Key offerings
- 12.4 adidas AG
- Exhibit 123: adidas AG - Overview
- Exhibit 124: adidas AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: adidas AG - Key news
- Exhibit 126: adidas AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: adidas AG - Segment focus
- 12.5 ASICS Corp.
- Exhibit 128: ASICS Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: ASICS Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: ASICS Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 131: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Baden Sports Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Baden Sports Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Baden Sports Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Baden Sports Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Chogori India Retail Ltd.
- Exhibit 136: Chogori India Retail Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Chogori India Retail Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Chogori India Retail Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Diadora Spa
- Exhibit 139: Diadora Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Diadora Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Diadora Spa - Key offerings
- 12.9 Douglas Pads
- Exhibit 142: Douglas Pads - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Douglas Pads - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: Douglas Pads - Key offerings
- 12.10 Franklin Sports Inc.
- Exhibit 145: Franklin Sports Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Franklin Sports Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Franklin Sports Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Lotto sport Italia Spa
- Exhibit 148: Lotto sport Italia Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Lotto sport Italia Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Lotto sport Italia Spa - Key offerings
- 12.12 Mizuno USA
- Exhibit 151: Mizuno USA - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Mizuno USA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Mizuno USA - Key offerings
- 12.13 Nike Inc.
- Exhibit 154: Nike Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Nike Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: Nike Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 157: Nike Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Nike Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.14 PUMA SE
- Exhibit 159: PUMA SE - Overview
- Exhibit 160: PUMA SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: PUMA SE - Key news
- Exhibit 162: PUMA SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: PUMA SE - Segment focus
- 12.15 Schutt Sports
- Exhibit 164: Schutt Sports - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Schutt Sports - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Schutt Sports - Key offerings
- 12.16 Under Armour Inc.
- Exhibit 167: Under Armour Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Xenith LLC
- Exhibit 171: Xenith LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 172: Xenith LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 173: Xenith LLC - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 177: Research methodology
- Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 179: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article