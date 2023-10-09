Football Fans Attend Manchester City Treble Trophy Tour Presented by OKX in Abu Dhabi, UAE

News provided by

OKX

09 Oct, 2023, 23:00 ET

  • Event featured an exhibition of Manchester City's trophies, appearances by the Club's legend Joleon Lescott and a free public match screening on Sunday, 8 October

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a world leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company and the Official Sleeve Partner of Manchester City Football Club, proudly presented the Manchester City Treble Trophy tour from October 5-8  in Abu Dhabi, UAE which saw football fans attend to catch a glimpse of football's most coveted - and rare - club trophies.

Continue Reading
Trophies on display at the MCFC Treble Trophy Tour, Presented by OKX, in Abu Dhabi.
Trophies on display at the MCFC Treble Trophy Tour, Presented by OKX, in Abu Dhabi.
Attendees arrive at the MCFC Treble Trophy Tour, Presented by OKX, in Abu Dhabi.
Attendees arrive at the MCFC Treble Trophy Tour, Presented by OKX, in Abu Dhabi.

The event attracted football fans, influencers, media and featured an exhibition of Manchester City's trophies, appearances by the Club legend Joleon Lescott, and a free public match screening of the side's match against Arsenal on Sunday, 8 October.

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "We're very proud of the incredible performance Manchester City men's team turned in last season, bringing home the Treble with the OKX name on their training kits. This season, we've expanded the partnership to become Official Sleeve Partner and are cheering the team on to more victories. The Treble Trophy Tour in Abu Dhabi was an amazing way to present these trophies to fans young and old, and is a testament to our keen interest in introducing ourselves to people in the Gulf and around the world."

In June, OKX announced that it was named Manchester City's Official Sleeve Partner, an expansion of the partnership, which began in March 2022.

The Treble trophies have crossed the globe over the past few months, appearing in Jakarta, India, Japan and Korea. In September, OKX presented the iconic Premier League and English Cup trophies in Hong Kong.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into Web3.

OKX also offers a full suite of Web3 products and services:

  • OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.
  • DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.
  • NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins and NFTs, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

SOURCE OKX

Also from this source

OKX to Award over USD200k in Prizes with OKX Crypto Cricket Cup Campaign for Cricket Fans

OKX to Award over USD200k in Prizes with OKX Crypto Cricket Cup Campaign for Cricket Fans

OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today launched the OKX Crypto Cricket Cup, an interactive competition that runs from October 5 to November 5...
Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches 'Content Competition,' Giving Users the Chance to Win a Share in a 4,000 USDT Prize Pool

Flash News: OKX Wallet Launches 'Content Competition,' Giving Users the Chance to Win a Share in a 4,000 USDT Prize Pool

OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 3, 2023. OKX Wallet Launches 'Content Competition,' Giving Users the Chance to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.