Football Legends Unite For Inaugural Unified Cup In Chicago

"It is an honor to take part in the Special Olympics Unified Cup presented by Toyota," said Hidetoshi Nakata, Special Olympics Global Ambassador. "I know from experience how sports can empower athletes to be leaders on and off the field, and I am excited for the world to witness the talent and leadership of Special Olympics athletes and their Unified teammates."

Though Special Olympics has made great strides since its founding in 1968, a study conducted by Kantar found that only 32 percent of respondents fully believe that people with intellectual disabilities are capable of playing sports on a team with people without intellectual disabilities. At the Unified Cup, international football (soccer) legends will take the field with Special Olympics Unified soccer teams to showcase the transformative power of sport on the global stage.

"At Toyota, we are committed to supporting the creation of a more inclusive and sustainable society where everyone feels empowered to 'start their impossible' and realize their best selves," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "We believe that sports, in particular, has the ability to remove societal barriers and allow individuals to experience the freedom that comes with movement, which we are passionate about as a mobility company. Special Olympics is a perfect partner in realizing these objectives, and we are proud to have a role in supporting the Unified Cup. We look forward to sharing its powerful message with as many people as possible."

Each Unified football (soccer) team will be joined by high-level club sponsors, uniting elite athletes and football federations to fight discrimination on the playing field. The final matches will be broadcast live on ESPN2, marking the first-ever live primetime broadcast of a Special Olympics Unified Sports competition (see broadcast details in Notes to the Editor).

"The Special Olympics Unified Cup presented by Toyota represents the unrelenting spirit of the Special Olympics movement," said Mary Davis, Special Olympics CEO. "Our athletes invite the world to spark a revolution for inclusion – a peaceful protest against discrimination, breaking down barriers to unite people of all abilities and backgrounds through sport."

Notes to the Editor

Event Name: Special Olympics Unified Cup presented by TOYOTA

Date: 17-20 July 2018

Location: Finals and Semi-Finals – Toyota Park, Preliminary Matches – CIBC Fire Pitch

LIVE Broadcast: ESPN2 – July 20th at 6pm ET/5pm CT

Click for event details and FREE tickets to the Final Matches

Email SO50grouptix@soill.org for Bulk Tickets (groups of +20)

Female Delegations

GROUP A

SO USA Illinois (Female) – Chicago Fire

SO Slovakia – Slovak Football Association

SO Kenya – Football Kenya Federation

SO Brazil – Americano Futebol Clube de Campos de Goytacazes

GROUP B

SO Bharat (India) – Delhi Dynamos

SO Mexico – Club America

SO Egypt – TBC

SO Korea – TBC

Male Delegations

GROUP A

SO USA Illinois (Male) – Chicago Fire

SO France – Football Club Metz

SO Uruguay – Uruguayan Football Association

SO Bangladesh – Bangladesh Football Federation

GROUP B

SO USA Kansas/Missouri – Sporting Kansas City

SO Germany –Borussia Dortmund

SO Ecuador – Independiente de Valle

SO China – TBC

GROUP C

SO Nippon (Japan) – Nagoya Grampus

SO Italy – FIGC, Italian Football Federation

SO Jamaica – Jamaica Football Federation

SO Nigeria – Nigeria Football Federation

GROUP D

SO USA Texas – FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo

SO Russia – Football Union of Russia

SO Canada – TBC

SO United Arab Emirates – TBC

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sport, health, education and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities. Founded in 1968, and celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, the Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 5 million athletes and Unified partners in more than 170 countries. With the support of more than 1 million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers 32 Olympic-type sports and over 108,000 games and competitions throughout the year. Special Olympics is supported by individuals, foundations and partners, including the Christmas Records Trust, the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics, The Coca-Cola Company, United Airlines, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN, Microsoft, Lions Clubs International, Bank of America, Essilor Vision Foundation, the Golisano Foundation, Safilo Group, and TOYOTA. Click here for a full list of partners. Engage with us on: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and our blog on Medium. Learn more at www.SpecialOlympics.org.

About Unified Sports

Special Olympics Unified Sports combine athletes – with and without intellectual disabilities – as teammates to showcase the power of Special Olympics' Unified Sports®, which helps unite communities and foster an environment of acceptance and inclusion. More than a million people worldwide take part in Special Olympics Unified Sports® competitions, helping to break down stereotypes about people with intellectual disabilities. ESPN is the global presenting sponsor and official media sponsor of Special Olympics Unified Sports®.

Contact:

Connor Mellas

Special Olympics International

M: 212-614-4702

connor.mellas@bm.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/football-legends-unite-for-inaugural-unified-cup-in-chicago-300654250.html

SOURCE Special Olympics

Related Links

http://www.SpecialOlympics.org

