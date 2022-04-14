Football Market by Type, End-User, and Distribution Channel| Increase in Football Events at Global and National Levels to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Football Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Football Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Training Ball



Match Ball



Others

Geographic

Europe



South America



APAC



North America



MEA

Europe is expected to account for 43% of market growth. Football's major European markets include the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The research provides an up-to-date assessment of the market's geographical makeup. During the projection period, Europe is expected to offer various growth prospects to market vendors, as it has been experiencing rapid expansion.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing living standards and increased urbanization.

Increasing disposable income.

Restraints:

The relatively higher price of the football or soccer balls.

Football Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our football market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increase in football events at global and national levels as one of the prime reasons driving the football market growth during the next few years.

Football Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

Baden Sports Inc.

Decathlon SA

Franklin Sports Inc.

Iconix Brand UK Ltd

Mitre Sports International Ltd.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Select Sport AS

Football Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist football market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the football market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the football market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of football market vendors.

Football Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 408.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.24 Regional analysis Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries Brazil, UK, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., Baden Sports Inc., Decathlon SA, Franklin Sports Inc., Iconix Brand UK Ltd, Mitre Sports International Ltd., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, and Select Sport AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Training ball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Match ball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

