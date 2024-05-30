Football Market size is set to grow by USD 599.29 million from 2024-2028, Increase in football events at global and national levels boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global football market size is estimated to grow by USD 599.29 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.45% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Buy Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Football Market 2024-2028

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Training ball

2.2 Match ball

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 South America

3.3 APAC

3.4 North America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The offline football market comprises retail stores of sports equipment manufacturers, specialty shops, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. In developed countries like the US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy, these channels are popular for purchasing footballs from brands such as Adidas and Nike. Consumers prefer physical retail outlets due to product examination and availability of apparel and accessories.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets offer discounts, increasing sales. Retail expansion in developed and developing nations drives growth. Vendors invest in marketing and promotions, boosting sales. Multinationals open retail outlets in untapped markets like India and China due to sport's popularity. Therefore, offline retail remains a significant contributor to the global football market's growth.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Football Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 599.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.05 Regional analysis Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key countries China, UK, Germany, France, and Brazil Key companies profiled Adidas AG, B G Sports International Ltd., Baden Sports Inc., Decathlon SA, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Formative Sports, Franklin Sports Inc., Freewill Sports Pvt. Ltd., Iconix International, Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., PUMA SE, Select Sport AS, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Belco Sports, Big Game USA LLC, CHAMPRO Sports, Diamond football Co., Hibbett Sports Inc., and Deventrade BV

Market Driver

Football manufacturers are integrating sustainability into their production processes by using recycled materials, such as recycled polyester and rubber. Brands are also adopting eco-friendly dyes, water reduction techniques, and energy-efficient methods.

Experimentation with biodegradable components, like natural rubber and biodegradable foam, further minimizes environmental harm. For instance, Select Sport AS produces PLANET footballs with recycled PET bottles and natural latex. These eco-friendly practices not only reduce waste but also contribute to the growth of the global football market.

In the dynamic world of sports business, football markets continue to evolve with various trends shaping the industry. Events, such as the European Championships and the World Cup, generate immense interest and revenue. Sponsors seek to engage with audiences through various means, including product placements, advertising, and brand activations. Companies invest in producing and distributing football content via digital platforms, games, and merchandise.

Producers and broadcasters utilize technology to enhance fan experiences, such as virtual and augmented reality. Cricket and handball also contribute to the sports market, offering diverse opportunities for stakeholders. Thermal analysis and market research provide valuable insights into consumer preferences and trends. Overall, the football market is a thriving business landscape, driven by innovation, technology, and fan engagement.

Market Challenges

The football market has faced a significant challenge due to the rising popularity of virtual sports among youth. With the support of international sports federations like the IOC, virtual sports have seen exponential growth in Europe and beyond. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated this trend, as consumers shifted from outdoor activities to indoor virtual games.

and beyond. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated this trend, as consumers shifted from outdoor activities to indoor virtual games. This shift has led to a decline in physical sports participation, including football. Vendors in the football industry may need to adapt to this new reality to mitigate the negative impact on the market during the forecast period.

In the dynamic football market, clubs face numerous challenges in forming their teams. The transfer market brings both opportunities and obstacles. Clubs must assess player values, negotiate deals, and comply with financial fair play regulations. Additionally, injuries and player performance can significantly impact a team's success.

The sporting director's role is crucial in managing these challenges, ensuring the club maintains a competitive squad while adhering to financial constraints. Balancing short-term success with long-term sustainability is a constant struggle. The market's volatility requires strategic planning and quick decision-making.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

The Football market encompasses young adults with a heightened health consciousness, leading to increased consumer expenditure on fitness apps and outdoor games that require physical effort and stamina. Product innovation in the sector includes Football-related products, such as balls, shoes, and equipment, catering to this demographic.

Broadcasting rights deals, sponsorships, and endorsement agreements with sports celebrities are significant revenue streams for market players. Digital platforms and social networks have expanded the reach of Women's football, attracting investment and growing viewership. Stitching companies focus on producing high-quality body gear for athletes, while event organizers leverage virtual games and computer games to engage fans during off-seasons.

Market Research Overview

The Football Market encompasses various aspects of the beautiful game, including stadium construction, team management, player transfers, and fan engagement. Sponsorships and media rights play a significant role in the industry, with broadcasters and brands investing heavily to secure deals.

The use of technology, such as video analysis and performance tracking, has revolutionized the way teams operate and scout talent. Additionally, the rise of eSports and virtual football has opened up new opportunities for revenue generation. The market is dynamic and constantly evolving, with new trends and innovations emerging regularly.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Training Ball



Match Ball



Others

Geography

Europe



South America



APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio