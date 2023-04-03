Football Pro Turned Broker, Desmond Clark, Chooses Alvys TMS

Alvys.com

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After twelve years in the NFL as a tight end for the Denver Broncos, the Miami Dolphins, and the Chicago Bears, Desmond Clark retired from his record-setting football career and started a freight brokerage called Bear Down Logistics in Orlando, Florida.

In just six months, Clark more than tripled his profits, and they continue to climb. He attributes his success to his winning mindset, his carefully selected team, and his efficiency-focused operating system, Alvys.

Desmond Clark, Founder of Bear Down Logistics, sitting at his desk in Orlando, Florida. Desmond Clark, Founder of Bear Down Logistics, played for the NFL for twelve years before starting his brokerage.

Recently, Clark upgraded Bear Down Logistics to Alvys TMS and is saving hours of work each day.

"Good logistics tech is the future of the business. You've got to have smart technology to do this job at a high level. My old TMS worked at the start, but as I evolved, I felt like there were so many things that could be better—especially automation. We had to do things manually and we were jumping around tabs and apps. When I switched to Alvys I was blown away by the ease and automation. We save a lot of time on things like billing and creating loads."

Alvys, the revolutionary new TMS, streamlines carrier and broker workflows for maximum efficiency and productivity. Through powerful integrations and cross-department communication, the platform saves trucking companies an average of 30 minutes of work per load.

In a recent interview, Clark shared a similarity between freight brokering and playing professional football. Excellence in either requires practicing plays over and over until you get it "just right." Thanks to Alvys, this grueling practice time is shortened because of the software's automation and ease of use.

With the company's previous TMS, Clark would spend hours reconciling the books at the end of each week. With Alvys, it takes less than 30 minutes. His team shaves off about 10 minutes per load entered into the system because everything needed for the load is available at the click of a button.

Clark is not just making big moves in freight; he is also an author and motivational speaker spreading his hard-won "winning mindset." In his book, Principles of Winning: 5 Keys to Create a Standard of Excellence, Clark outlines five steps to winning, applying the same steps to winning lanes and customers in the freight business. Having the right tools, including the right TMS, has been key to his success.

Media Contact:

Ava Barnes

770-714-9490

[email protected]

SOURCE Alvys