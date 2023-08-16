Foothill College and the Krause Center for Innovation Collaborate to Propel Students into the Semiconductor Industry

LOS ALTOS HILLS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ambitious move to bridge the talent gap in the semiconductor industry, Foothill College and the Krause Center for Innovation (KCI) announce a special screening of the docuseries "Chip In: Roadtrip Nation." Scheduled for 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm on August 31, 2023, the screening aims to inspire and enlighten students about the profound impact of the microelectronics industry and the diverse career opportunities it offers.

In 2021, Foothill College, along with the KCI, SEMI Foundation, and Ignited, received two California Apprenticeship Initiative grants from the Community College Chancellor's Office to create a pre-apprenticeship pathway and an apprenticeship program in the semiconductor and microelectronics industries to help fill the projected 42,000 open job openings by 20301.

"We know that students are making decisions around their futures earlier and earlier, and we really want to get ahead of that," says Kylie Patterson, Senior Advisor for Opportunity & Inclusion at the CHIPS for America Office. The K-12 resources enabled by this pre-apprenticeship partnership will help students better understand the crucial microelectronics that enable the modern world. For more information and educational resources around semiconductors, visit the Ignited Education website, and to learn more about apprenticeship opportunities, visit the work2future website.

As part of the event, Bay Area middle and high school teachers and students are invited to the KCI. They will gain firsthand experience of the tailored curriculum for the pre-apprenticeship pathway and insights into the semiconductor apprenticeship program registered at Foothill College. Participants will also be able to interact virtually with Marcus Knighton, one of the three young professionals featured in the docuseries. He is currently employed by Accenture as an Innovation Specialist in Atlanta, GA.

1 Looking for a job in the lucrative semiconductor industry? Start here. Global Opportunity Forum. (2022, October 25). https://goi.mit.edu/2022/10/25/looking-for-a-job-in-the-lucrative-semiconductor-industry-start-here/

