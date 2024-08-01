Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy Restores Network Status with United Healthcare

Renewed Network Agreement for Commercial & Medicare Advantage Plans

PHOENIX, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy (Foothills), Arizona's largest and highly regarded provider of musculoskeletal and physical therapy services, is pleased to announce that after months of diligent negotiations, an agreement has been reached with UnitedHealthcare (UHC). Effective August 1, 2024, Foothills will again be an in-network provider for UHC's commercial insurance and Medicare Advantage plans, restoring access to high-quality physical therapy services for thousands of patients covered under these plans.

"We are thrilled to have reached an agreement that allows us to continue providing the exceptional care our patients expect and deserve," said Stephen Motte, COO of Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy. "This resolution underscores our commitment to our patients' well-being and the importance of accessible, high-quality healthcare."

Foothills has been recognized as Arizona's top-rated physical therapy provider for multiple years; however, UHC's low reimbursement rates have forced Foothills to opt out as a network provider to maintain uncompromised standards in delivering high-quality and affordable patient care.

"We are committed to advocating for our patients to have access to the best care possible, regardless of their insurance provider," said Motte. "Our hope is that United Healthcare will continue to expand its position and agree to provide us with fair reimbursement rates so we can continue to provide patients with access to the care they need."

This multi-year agreement ensures that UHC members enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual commercial plans, and Medicare Advantage can once again access Phoenix AZ's largest provider of physical therapy services. The restoration of in-network status will alleviate the financial burden on patients and ensure continuity of care.

"Throughout the negotiation process, our focus remained on securing terms that benefit both our patients and our practice," said Motte. "We look forward to continuing our mission of providing exceptional care to those who need it, without compromise."

Foothills believes in the power of choice for patients and the right to access the care they need when they need it, ensuring patient access as a top priority.

About Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy:

Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy (Foothills) is an Arizona-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, Foothills positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit foothillsrehab.com, or find them on Facebook at @foothillsrehab.

SOURCE Confluent Health