FOOTLAB WORLD KICKS OFF FIRST U.S. LOCATION IN ORANGE COUNTY

In partnership with Stake Investors, FOOTLAB World - the world's first soccer franchise powered by AI and performance technology - debuts its largest venue worldwide.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOOTLAB is bringing a groundbreaking soccer experience to the United States. FOOTLAB, the world's first AI-powered soccer performance and entertainment franchise, will open its first U.S. location in a 165,000+ square-foot, five-acre venue in Orange County, California, in partnership with Stake Investors.

FOOTLAB WORLD is owned by Cristiano Ronaldo, the world's most iconic football star; Rui Costa, the Portuguese football legend; and 7EGEND, a technology and digital innovation company responsible for the creation and development of all FOOTLAB World experiences and its overall vision. Created to merge eSports, real-life soccer, and cutting-edge technology, FOOTLAB offers a world-class environment where players can train, compete, and track real-time performance data across multiple high-tech stations, all seamlessly connected through a global digital ecosystem.

Designed for the next generation of soccer players, FOOTLAB links players worldwide, enabling them to measure and improve their skills while competing with peers across the globe. Its proprietary technology, developed in-house by sports scientists, engineers, UX designers, and AI/data experts, delivers an advanced data-driven soccer experience.

"Launching FOOTLAB in the United States marks a major step in our global expansion strategy - and more than that, it's a milestone in our mission to redefine the future of soccer," said Paulo Almeida, COO of FOOTLAB. "Orange County stands out as the perfect stage, with its passion for sport, diverse community, and dynamic market. We're creating an experience unlike anything the U.S. has seen before, one that sets a new global benchmark for soccer performance and entertainment. This launch marks the start of our U.S. journey, with plans already in motion to bring FOOTLAB to major cities nationwide."

Highlights of FOOTLAB Orange County

165,000+ Square Feet of Soccer Innovation

A world-class facility on five premium acres, combining multiple indoor and outdoor fields in the heart of Orange County.

Technology and AI Meets the Beautiful Game

Proprietary Technology, AI-powered performance analytics track technical, physical, and cognitive skills in real time.

Training Reimagined

Single and multiplayer stations deliver interactive experiences for athletes and casual players alike.

A True Community Hub

Neutral, club-independent environment welcoming youth players, adult leagues, families, and corporate teams.

Beyond the Pitch - Global Events and Brand Activations

Special events, tournaments, and global brand activations make FOOTLAB OC a destination for the wider sports and lifestyle community.

First U.S. Flagship - Built to Scale

Orange County marks the launchpad for FOOTLAB's nationwide expansion, setting a new benchmark for soccer performance and entertainment in America.

Andres Cuenca, Founder & CEO of Stake Investors, added:

"It is an honor and privilege to open the first FOOTLAB in the United States and the largest in the world. We are especially proud that it will debut in Orange County in the City of Santa Ana, a great community that has been incredibly supportive. Bringing FOOTLAB's world-class technology, expertise, and passion to the United States comes at a perfect time, with soccer popularity surging across the country. I feel truly fortunate to collaborate with FOOTLAB World to introduce this groundbreaking experience, and we can't wait to share it with the American soccer community."

The official grand opening is scheduled for early 2026, with a special event. Media will have exclusive access to tour the facility and experience FOOTLAB's technology firsthand.

About FOOTLAB

Founded in Portugal, FOOTLAB is the world's first indoor soccer performance and entertainment franchise powered by AI and advanced performance technology. Owned by Cristiano Ronaldo, the world's most iconic football star; Rui Costa, the Portuguese football legend; and 7EGEND, a technology and digital innovation company responsible for the creation and development of all FOOTLAB World experiences and its overall vision, FOOTLAB World merges real soccer, eSports, and proprietary technology into a global, scalable model. Its immersive training stations measure and enhance players' technical, physical, and psychological skills, generating real-time data for a fully gamified soccer experience.

About Stake Investors

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Andres Cuenca, STAKE Investors is a dynamic investment and development platform operating in prime markets across Mexico and the U.S. Expanding beyond traditional real estate, the company launched STAKE SPORTS, a specialized division dedicated to driving innovation and performance in sports. Its flagship project, FOOTLAB OC, aims to inspire and empower the next generation of footballers. STAKE Investors continues to set new standards in blending business excellence with social impact.

