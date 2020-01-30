Footprint Introduces the Compostable, Reusable Eco Cooler Bringing Sustainable Tailgating to Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon

GILBERT, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Footprint, the technology innovation company addressing the growing consumer demand for sustainable food packaging materials, introduced today a greener solution for sustainable active lifestyles.

The multi-use Footprint Eco Cooler, debuted at the Super Bowl LIVE Environmental Village in Bayfront Park, Miami, marks another company product innovation eliminating the Styrofoam™ cooler. The Eco Cooler can be composted or recycled at its end-of-use, and is the latest Footprint packaging design solution to offer an environmentally-friendly alternative to disposable plastic products.

The Eco Cooler has a twenty-four, 12-oz-can capacity, keeps ice frozen for up to 12 hours, and will hold water for five days without leaking. Unlike other alternatives, Footprint's cooler can be reused again and again once allowed a short drying period. Its clever design includes drink holders and a smartphone stand that turns the cooler into a natural stereo amplifier. Made in North America from durable paper fiber, the cooler is completely free of toxic PFAS chemicals, is fully compostable and provides a 100 percent reduction in plastic.

"Styrofoam™ coolers cause dozens of harmful chemicals to be released into the environment, never degrades, cannot be recycled, contaminates water sources, and breaks down into small Styrofoam™ pieces that humans eventually ingest in the food chain," said Footprint CEO Troy Swope. "Already, many travel destinations like Miami Beach, Florida have banned the sale of Styrofoam™ coolers, and look to better solutions, which makes this product so important for us and the planet."

Bans on Styrofoam™containers and single-use plastics are sweeping the nation, with more than 400 cities in the U.S. banning or restricting use of the toxic substances. In addition to Miami Beach, major cities banning the foam include New York, Seattle, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and San Francisco alongside the states of Hawaii and Maine.

The Eco Cooler is among Footprint's many products on display at the Super Bowl LIVE Environmental Village this week, where Footprint has been chosen as the food ware sustainability partner for the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee.

Footprint's Eco Cooler is expected to retail at $6.99- $8.99 and be available in retail locations in Spring 2020.

Footprint has a clear vision: eliminate single-use and short-term use plastics. Footprint designs, develops and manufactures technologies that are biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable. We make it easy for companies to switch out of plastic to preserve our future. We love our oceans and our planet, that's why we are revolutionizing industries to eliminate plastic pollution. The company was founded by former Intel engineers Troy Swope and Yoke Chung and employs more than 800 people. In 2019, Footprint was announced a winner of the prestigious NextGen Cup Challenge for its Plant-based alternative manufacturing process for making cups and lids. It has already helped eliminate over 60 million pounds of plastic. The company is based in Gilbert, Ariz. For more information and a complete portfolio of Footprint solutions visit www.footprintus.com.

