Footprint Showcases Sustainable Alternatives to Throwaway Plastics at Super Bowl LIVE Environmental Village

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Footprint, a sustainable technology firm specializing in materials science, is proud to announce their presence the Super Bowl LIVE Environmental Village in Bayfront Park through Saturday, Feb. 1. The Footprint booth at the Environmental Village showcases its plant-based food wares designed to eliminate throwaway plastics and educate visitors about the conservation of Florida's vibrant and diverse habitat through Footprint products.

Fans, visitors and locals are learning about how the innovative plastic disruptor has already prevented over 60 million metric tons of plastics from entering waterways, along with ways individuals can protect Earth's ecosystems from single-use plastics.

"The importance of companies like Footprint are incredibly important on the path to eliminating more from plastic in grocery stores," says Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins. "Products like produce and meat are all wrapped in plastic and we have to make a change. We simply cannot have all this plastic going into the ocean."

Leading up to the Big Game, Footprint is presenting the following educational exhibits and expert meet-and-greets in support of Oceans to Everglades' (O2E) mission to tackle plastic reduction in our oceans.

"We're committed to eliminating the plastic that enters our environment, damaging beautiful environments like the one right here in Miami," said Troy Swope, Footprint CEO and cofounder. "That's why we created sustainable, plant-based food ware that poses no risk to either land or sea creatures."

Activities at in the Footprint Environmental Village booth include:

Sustainable Tailgating: It's easy to have a great party while supporting a healthy environment using products enclosed with Footprint's fiber-based packaging, which are compostable, biodegradable, recyclable and free of toxic "forever chemicals" such as toxic PFAS. Footprint's award-winning fiber cups, six-can pack fiber rings, meat trays, bowls, plates, to-go containers, berry baskets and strong paper straws are on display. All products on display are completely free of toxic PFAS that can cause serious harm to living organisms. In addition, Footprint debuts its new, affordable, all-fiber reusable cooler. The cooler replaces Styrofoam™ and environmentally-damaging coolers, complete with a convenient digital device holder that doubles as a natural amplifier.

Weekly grocery shopping excursions will never look the same again. Grocery shopping highlights the importance of everyday choices that have a tremendous impact on the health of earth's ecosystem and our bodies. Learn how Footprint is replacing plastic packaging in six areas of your grocery aisle, including: produce, deli and ready-to-eat meals, frozen foods, meats and central-aisle less-perishable foods. Viral marine biologist, Christine Figgener , PhD: The Footprint Foundation's executive vice president of research and education and Time Magazine's Next Generation Leader went viral from a 2015 video highlighting the removal of a plastic straw from the nostril of a wild sea turtle. The video has been viewed more than 39 million times and sparked legislation leading to plastic straw bans in 68 countries. Christine eagerly spoke about the impact plastic products have on the health of our ecosystem and bodies.

"We are thrilled to have Footprint as our food ware sustainability partner for the biggest game of 2020," said Brian Bishop, VP of Partnerships and Marketing for the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. "As material science innovators, Footprint is creating a viable consumer package product suite to greatly help to reduce plastic waste that harms our waterways. They are valuable champions for our mission to leave a lasting green legacy long after the final game whistle blows."

Every year, 8 million metric tons of plastics enter our oceans on top of the estimated 150 million metric tons that currently circulate our marine environments. According to US EPA, 91% of plastic waste is not recycled, even when consumers place it in the blue recycle bin; 13% of plastic waste is sent to incinerators which emit plastic particles into the air we breathe; and 78% sits in landfills where it will last for more than a century.

About Footprint

Footprint has a clear vision: eliminate single-use and short-term use plastics. Footprint designs, develops and manufactures technologies that are biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable. We make it easy for companies to switch out of plastic to preserve our future. We love our oceans and our planet, that's why we are revolutionizing industries to eliminate plastic pollution. The company was founded by former Intel engineers Troy Swope and Yoke Chung and employs more than 800 people. In 2019, Footprint was announced a winner of the prestigious NextGen Cup Challenge for its plant-based alternative manufacturing process for making cups and lids. It has already helped eliminate over 60 million pounds of plastic. The company is based in Gilbert, Ariz. For more information and a complete portfolio of Footprint solutions visit www.footprintus.com .

