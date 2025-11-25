Footprints Floors Launches First Annual First Fruits Service Day to Strengthen Families and Local Communities

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Footprints Floors, a national leader in residential flooring services, proudly announces the launch of its First Annual First Fruits Service Day on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, a new corporate initiative dedicated to serving family-focused organizations and community programs across the country.

First Fruits Logo

First Fruits is the charitable arm of Footprints Floors and reflects the company's core values of integrity, faith, service, and community care. The new service day deepens this commitment by giving corporate team members the opportunity to volunteer with nonprofits that support families, youth, and vulnerable or underserved populations.

Corporate Team Serving in Denver

The Denver-based corporate team will partner with Joyful Light Youth Theater, a nonprofit dedicated to offering faith-centered youth theater programs that inspire creativity, confidence, and community connection. Corporate volunteers will assist with an improvement project that helps prepare the organization's performance space for future productions, supporting Joyful Light Youth Theater's mission to strengthen and encourage local families through participation.

Nationwide Corporate Participation

Corporate employees located outside of Denver will engage in service projects within their own communities. Team members are encouraged to select organizations aligned with the First Fruits mission, which focuses on:

Holistic family care

Youth education and enrichment

Adoption support and orphan care

This decentralized approach enables Footprints Floors' corporate staff to create meaningful impact across the country while advancing the company's commitment to strengthening families.

Commitment to Service

To support widespread participation, Footprints Floors is providing paid volunteer hours for all corporate employees. The introduction of the First Fruits Service Day marks a significant expansion of the company's philanthropic efforts and reinforces its long-term vision of cultivating a culture of service.

"First Fruits cultivates hope and empowers families to reach their full potential," said Jon Jarvis, who leads the First Fruits initiative at Footprints Floors. "This first annual service day reflects our identity as a company. One that cares deeply about the communities we serve."

Footprints Floors intends for the First Fruits Service Day to become an annual corporate tradition, continuing the company's mission to uplift families and local communities through acts of service and generous support.

Media Contact: Jeremy Wasinger, [email protected]

ABOUT FOOTPRINTS FLOORS Founded in 2008 by U.S. Air Force veteran Bryan Park, Footprints Floors provides professional flooring installation and refinishing services nationwide with a focus on exceptional craftsmanship and customer care. The company also operates First Fruits, its charitable arm dedicated to supporting families through partnerships that advance holistic care, youth enrichment, and adoption support. Footprints Floors' sister brand, Footprints Bath & Tile, offers full-service bathroom remodeling and custom tile installation. Learn more at footprintsfloors.com.

