Footprints Floors Launches Nationwide Contest Offering $10,000 Remodel Prize

Customer contest celebrates home transformations with flooring and bathroom projects

DENVER, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Footprints Floors, a leading flooring and bathroom remodeling franchise, recently launched the Footprints On My Floors Contest. The contest gives eligible homeowners who completed a qualifying project the chance to win up to $10,000 toward a future flooring or bathroom remodel.

The contest runs through September 22, 2026. It invites homeowners who have previously worked with Footprints Floors or Footprints Bath and Tile to share photos and the story behind their completed flooring or bathroom project on Instagram. The program highlights craftsmanship and the real-life impact of professional home renovations.

"Every remodeling project tells a story," said Bryan Park, Founder and CEO of Footprints Floors. "Whether it's restoring generational hardwood floors, building a safer bathroom, or creating a space for family and friends, we help homeowners improve where life happens. This contest lets our customers share those experiences while celebrating the quality that goes into every Footprints project."

To enter, homeowners must:

Follow @Footprints_Floors on Instagram

Post 3–5 photos or videos of their completed project

Tag @Footprints_Floors

Use hashtag #FootprintsOnMyFloorsContest

Include a 100–250 word caption explaining how the project improved their home and daily life

A panel of judges will select the winner based on creativity, photo and video quality, caption strength, and demonstrated positive impact. The winner is not determined by likes, comments, or shares.

The Footprints On My Floors Contest is open only to eligible homeowners who meet the requirements in the Official Contest Rules. Void in Maryland and where prohibited by law.

ABOUT FOOTPRINTS FLOORS

Founded in 2008 by U.S. Air Force veteran Bryan Park, Footprints Floors provides professional flooring installation and refinishing services nationwide, with a focus on exceptional craftsmanship and customer care. Footprints Floors' sister brand, Footprints Bath and Tile, offers full-service bathroom remodeling and custom tile installation. The company also operates First Fruits, its charitable arm dedicated to supporting families through partnerships that advance holistic care, youth enrichment, and adoption support. Learn more at footprintsfloors.com.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Wasinger, Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Footprints Floors