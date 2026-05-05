Bryan Park of Footprints Floors Receives NWFA Vanguard Industry Leadership Award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryan Park, CEO and Founder of Footprints Floors, received the National Wood Flooring Association's prestigious Vanguard Industry Leadership Award at the 2026 NWFA Expo in Orlando, Florida.

The award is one of the NWFA's highest honors and recognizes exceptional leadership, dedicated service, and significant contributions to the wood flooring industry. It is presented annually during the NWFA Expo, the industry's leading event for wood flooring professionals.

Bryan Park (center) with Stephanie Owen, President and CEO of the National Wood Flooring Association, and Steve Brattin, NWFA Board Chair, at NWFA Expo 2026.

Recipients are nominated by NWFA members and selected by a majority vote of the Board of Directors. Park's recognition highlights years of active volunteerism and leadership, including chairing the Expo Planning Committee, serving on the Board of Directors, and contributing to multiple steering committees. His work has helped advance professional standards and strengthen the industry as a whole.

"Receiving the Vanguard Award is a tremendous honor," said Park. "The NWFA has played a pivotal role in shaping our industry, and I am proud to have contributed alongside so many dedicated professionals committed to excellence."

"Congratulations to Bryan on this well-deserved honor," said Stephanie Owen, President and CEO of the NWFA. "The strength of NWFA comes from its members, and the Vanguard Award recognizes the individuals who take steps to move the entire wood flooring profession forward. Driven by a belief that the flooring industry deserves more honesty, fairness, and professionalism, Bryan truly embodies the spirit of the Vanguard Award."

ABOUT FOOTPRINTS FLOORS

Founded in 2008 by U.S. Air Force veteran Bryan Park, Footprints Floors provides professional flooring installation and refinishing services nationwide, with a focus on exceptional craftsmanship and customer care. Footprints Floors' sister brand, Footprints Bath & Tile, offers full-service bathroom remodeling and custom tile installation. The company also operates First Fruits, its charitable arm dedicated to supporting families through partnerships that advance holistic care, youth enrichment, and adoption support. Learn more at footprintsfloors.com.

Media Contact: Jeremy Wasinger | [email protected]

SOURCE Footprints Floors