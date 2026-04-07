Footprints Floors Showcases Growth, Honors Top Franchisees at 2026 Convention

DENVER, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Footprints Floors, a leading flooring franchise with more than 150 territories nationwide, recently convened its 2026 National Convention in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together more than 85 franchisees, industry professionals, and corporate partners. The multi-day event highlighted the brand's continued nationwide expansion while providing a forum for collaboration, education, and the sharing of best practices.

A key highlight of the convention was the recognition of top-performing franchisees across the system, honoring excellence in leadership, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, and innovation.

Peter and Renee Gray of Footprints Floors of Suncoast were named Franchisee of the Year for their outstanding leadership, deep brand engagement, and meaningful contributions to both the franchise network and their local community. They also earned Best in Sales, recognizing exceptional system-wide performance.

Josh Byrd of Footprints Floors of Nashville was honored as Franchise of the Year and Best Reviewed Franchise, reflecting consistent excellence in operational performance and customer satisfaction.

JR Moorhead of Footprints Floors of the MidSouth received Project of the Year for delivering one of the most impressive projects across the franchise network — a major bathroom remodel that showcased exceptional skill and design.

Justin Cowley of Footprints Floors of Northern Utah was awarded the Cobblestone Award, recognizing outstanding performance in his first year as a franchisee and early success in building a strong foundation for long-term growth.

"These awards reflect the dedication, innovation, and performance of our franchisees," said Bryan Park, founder and CEO of Footprints Floors. "They represent not only strong business results, but also the leadership, culture, and momentum driving our brand forward. Our annual convention is an opportunity to celebrate these achievements while equipping our owners with the tools and insights needed for continued growth."

In addition to award recognition, attendees participated in strategic workshops, collaborative panels, and targeted learning sessions focused on strengthening operations, building high-performing teams, and enhancing the customer experience.

The event also highlighted the continued growth of Footprints Bath & Tile, the company's bathroom remodeling and tile division, and its role in complementing the core flooring business while supporting system-wide expansion.

As Footprints Floors continues expanding into new markets nationwide, the company remains focused on empowering franchisees to continue serving their local communities by delivering high-quality flooring and tile solutions while meeting the growing demand for home improvement and remodeling services.

ABOUT FOOTPRINTS FLOORS

Founded in 2008 by U.S. Air Force veteran Bryan Park, Footprints Floors provides professional flooring installation and refinishing services nationwide, with a focus on exceptional craftsmanship and customer care. Footprints Floors' sister brand, Footprints Bath & Tile, offers full-service bathroom remodeling and custom tile installation. The company also operates First Fruits, its charitable arm dedicated to supporting families through partnerships that advance holistic care, youth enrichment, and adoption support. Learn more at footprintsfloors.com.

Media Contact:

Jeremy Wasinger, Director of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Footprints Floors