Footprints to Recovery Kicks Off 3rd Annual Nationwide "Socks of Love" Campaign 10,000 Pair Goal In Time For The Holidays

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Socks. Simple, right? Yet most of us take them for granted. But did you know that each and every year, they are the least donated item to homeless shelters, yet they are vital to the community. Socks keep our feet warm, dry and free from disease. While most of us donate our gently used clothes, socks are overlooked. Why? Oftentimes, charities cannot accept used socks for sanitary reasons and buying new socks doesn't enter our mind. As the chillier air sets in, the need is greater than ever.

That's why this year, Footprints to Recovery is kicking off its 3rd Annual Socks of Love Campaign in hopes of collecting 10,000 pairs of socks. The socks will be accepted both at donation centers as well as online. Socks will then be dispersed by our alumni across homeless communities throughout the U.S.

"It is the little things in life that we take for granted each day, such as a clean pair of socks to put on in the morning," said Mike Sinnett, Vice President of Catholic Charities. "However, if you are experiencing homelessness, socks are not taken for granted but a valued resource, especially in the winter. A new, clean pair of socks not only warms your feet from the cold, but adds an element of dignity to start out the day. Everyone likes new things, but a new pair of socks for those experiencing homelessness may be the best reason to smile that day! Sock donations are true acts of kindness at the Samaritan House, and we appreciate the generosity of our donors."

WHAT: Footprints to Recovery is collecting socks of all types for homeless shelters across the country

WHERE:

Donation Drop Off @ Footprints to Recovery Locations:

Colorado:

Alcohol & Drug Outpatient Treatment Facility (PHP, IOP, OP)

6505 S Paris St, Centennial, CO 80111

Illinois:

FTR Recovery Home

411 West River Road, Elgin, IL, 60123

Alcohol & Drug Outpatient Treatment Facility (PHP, IOP, OP)

3265 N Arlington Heights Rd, Suite 303, Arlington Heights, IL 60004

New Jersey:

Alcohol & Drug Outpatient Treatment Facility (PHP, IOP, OP)

3535 Quakerbridge Rd, Suite 300, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619

Pennsylvania:

Alcohol & Drug Outpatient Treatment Facility (PHP, IOP, OP)

992 Old Eagle School Rd, Suite 904, Wayne, PA 19087

Online Link to Donate:

Purchase Socks Here

CONTACT:

THE MAS INK

312.671.3040

MIKA@THEMASINK.COM

