Footprints To Recovery Now In-Network With TRICARE Insurance

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Footprints to Recovery's newly opened, state-licensed and JHACO-accredited drug and alcohol treatment facility in Centennial, CO is now in-network with TRICARE Insurance. As a TRICARE provider, Footprints to Recovery will be able to provide drug and alcohol services to active duty, retired and reserve military personnel, as well as their beneficiaries.

"We are so proud of this announcement, as it makes Footprints to Recovery, our services and our resources accessible to more people who may benefit from them," said Laura Herrmann, Director Mid/West Outreach & Strategic Accounts.

The decision to go in-network with TRICARE was in response to a growing need for drug and alcohol services among this population. According to federal data, 1 in 15 veterans are estimated to have a substance use disorder. They are twice as likely as non-veterans to die from accidental overdoses of highly addictive opioids, a rate that reflects high levels of chronic pain among vets, particularly those who served in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. There are limited TRICARE providers in the area, despite the obvious need. Footprints to Recovery is proud to be one of the only licensed addiction recovery treatment programs within the Centennial, Colorado area.

Utilizing integrated interventions, Footprints to Recovery will offer treatment tailored to the needs of military families. A trauma-informed treatment curriculum, led by clinicians trained in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), will offer a valuable form of psychotherapy that provides relief from symptoms and emotional effects of traumatic experiences.

Hunter Kennedy, Executive Director of the Centennial facility, says this transition in-network with TRICARE is a "huge win," stating, "watching Footprints to Recovery's continued growth is amazing. It means we're able to help more people who are struggling with substance abuse and mental health."

About Footprints to Recovery:

Footprints to Recovery is a collection of regional drug and alcohol treatment centers. Because Footprints to Recovery believes each individual's needs are unique, their facilities provide a number of different resources. They provide comprehensive services that include customized treatment planning, individual and group therapy, co-occurring and dual diagnosis care and individual and group therapy. Supplementary and alternative services include: acupuncture, chiropractic work, massage therapy, meditation practices, pet and equine therapy, spirituality groups, twelve-step programming, writing workshops and yoga.

