FOOTWEAR INDUSTRY VETERAN JIMMY GABRIEL APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT & CHIEF BRAND OFFICER AT AEROSOLES

Gabriel's distinguished career spans public and private companies across the women's, men's, and kids' footwear markets, covering all categories and price points. He has led the development, launch, and growth of major footwear brands, including Aquatalia, Coach Footwear, Calvin Klein Footwear, Frye, Taryn Rose, BCBG, Juicy Couture, and Enzo Angiolini.

Gabriel's career began at Wohl Shoe Company, a division of Brown Shoe Company (now Caleres), where he gained a strong business foundation and advanced through leadership roles. His career progressed at Nine West Group, leading to a vice president role at Enzo Angiolini, and then to Jimlar Corporation, where he was instrumental in expanding brands under a licensed agreement with both Coach and Calvin Klein. Under his leadership, Coach Footwear introduced the iconic "C" logo in the sneaker, casual and dress footwear categories, creating one of the first upscale fashion sneaker lines available to consumers. At Calvin Klein footwear, Gabriel innovatively merged casual bottoms and dress uppers for a more versatile, wear-to-work product, driving significant market growth.

Gabriel spearheaded the acquisition and transformation of Aquatalia into a growing lifestyle brand under LFUSA/Global Brands Group (GBG), where he served as President of Footwear. Through his leadership, Aquatalia expanded into men's footwear, accessories, and outerwear while broadening its wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, including the opening of its first store on Madison Avenue and the expansion of its website.

"Jimmy Gabriel's appointment marks a critical step in reinforcing the strength of the Aerosoles brand as we look to the future. With nearly 50 years of experience, his proven expertise and visionary leadership make him the ideal person to lead the brand. Jimmy's deep industry knowledge and ability to transform brands will be invaluable as we continue to build on Aerosoles' legacy of innovation and growth. We are confident that under his leadership, Aerosoles will reach new levels of success both domestically and globally, and we are pleased to welcome him to the team," says Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group.

"I've always thrived on finding white space in the market and reimagining what's possible," says Gabriel. "Aerosoles has incredible potential, both domestically and internationally. The opportunity to innovate and grow this brand within American Exchange Group is exciting. The company reminds me of what Nine West Group was in the 80's and 90's and what Jimlar Corporation was in the early 2000's, which is being very entrepreneurial in the way it conducts its day-to-day business. We have a talented team and a clear vision for the future. Alen and I share philosophies on so many different levels—it's uncanny. It's the reason I'm coming out of retirement and back to the business one more time."

As everyone in the industry knows, you can't think of just the U.S. market anymore; you need to think globally," he adds. "This brand has unlimited potential not only in footwear but in all categories and classifications. I've been very fortunate in my career, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity American Exchange Group has given me to take another brand to new heights. The footwear market is ready for a new contender" says Gabriel.

About Aerosoles

Aerosoles is a leading global footwear company delivering high-quality products with both fashion and performance to customers in over 40 countries around the world.

About American Exchange Group

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in fashion accessory products and brand management. By facilitating distribution to major retailers internationally for their globally recognized brands, custom private label brands, and exclusive licensed brands, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting the status quo with value and quality, while staying at the forefront of trends. Their expertise in brand strategy, marketing, sourcing, operational logistics, and digital innovation allows them to transform brands and forge connections with best-in-class, strategic, and retail partners.

SOURCE American Exchange Group