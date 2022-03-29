Footwear Market: 38% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By Product (non-athletic footwear and athletic footwear), End-user (women, men, and children), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography

Technavio

Mar 29, 2022, 01:30 ET

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Footwear Market Share is expected to increase by USD 16.85 billion from 2020 to 2025 at an accelerated CAGR of 1.13%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:
    • Non-athletic footwear:

The footwear market share growth by the nonathletic footwear segment will be significant during the forecast period. The key factors driving the demand for non-athletic footwear include the growing consumer fashion consciousness and the rising introduction of trendy shoes in the men and children segments. In addition, the demand for private-label brands is increasing due to the availability of top-quality product offerings at low prices. The growth in the demand for premium non-athletic footwear is mainly attributed to the rising disposable income of the population across the globe. High disposable incomes of consumers raise their spending power, empowering them to spend more on premium fashion products such as footwear. 

  • Out-of-Scope:
    • Athletic footwear

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Footwear Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs
  • Inbound logistics
  • Operations
  • Marketing and sales
  • Service
  • Support activities
  • Innovation

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (non-athletic footwear and athletic footwear), End-user (women, men, and children), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)
  • Key Companies- adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Burberry Group Plc, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. among others
  • Driver- Design and material innovations leading to product premiumization to drive the market.
  • Challenge- Rising labor cost and fluctuating raw material prices to hamper the market growth 

Vendor Insights-

The footwear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • adidas AG- The company offers a wide range of footwear under the brands of Reebok and Adidas.
  • Burberry Group Plc- The company offers a wide range of footwear such as sandals, formal shoes, boots, sneakers, and others.
  • New Balance Athletics Inc.- The company offers a wide range of footwear such as lifestyle shoes, baseball shoes, hiking and trail shoes, work shoes, sandals, soccer shoes, boots, and others.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Footwear Market Driver:
    • Design and material innovations leading to product premiumization:

The vendors are constantly innovating and introducing new patterns and designs due to market competition and evolving customer demand because of continuous changes in the fashion industry. Customers seek footwear for formal, especially leather footwear, and casual, such as sports or canvas shoes, purposes. Therefore, the vendors regularly expand their brand and product lines. Athletic footwear belongs to the promoted product segment. The demand for such footwear has been increasing because of the availability of innovative products, which offer premium appeal, that can also be used as partywear. High demand and premiumization allow manufacturers to increase the price of their products. Innovations in designs and celebrity endorsements of products have enabled vendors to cater to the demand from the high-income customer base. Key vendors design personalized and customized athletic shoes to expand their customer base.

  • Footwear Market Challenge:
    • Rising labor cost and fluctuating raw material prices:

Several international vendors, such as Prada, Tapestry, and D&G, have their own production facilities or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Asian countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. This is due to the availability of low-cost manufacturing and the low cost of operations in these countries. However, in the last decade, the cost of labor in these countries rose rapidly, which increased the cost of production. Evolving and dynamic economic conditions have also adversely affected the cost of labor in countries from which the vendors import their supplies. Therefore, the rising cost of production for the manufacturers lowers their profit margins. Fluctuations in raw material costs are another challenge for vendors. The cost of these materials is also dependent on transportation costs. The transportation costs incurred by companies include taxes, duties, and fuel costs. A major portion of the transportation cost incurred by the vendors is the cost of fuel, which fluctuates frequently. An increase in transportation costs increases the cost of end-products.

Footwear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.13%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 16.85 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

-0.72

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, France, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Burberry Group Plc, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                Exhibit 01:  Parent market

                2.2 Market Characteristics      

                                Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics

                2.3 Value chain analysis           

Exhibit 03:  Value Chain Analysis: Apparel, accessories, luxury goods, footwear, and textiles

                                2.3.1 Inputs

                                2.3.2 Inbound logistics

                                2.3.3 Operations

                                2.3.4 Outbound logistics

                                2.3.5 Marketing and sales 

                                2.3.6 Service 

                                Support activities 

                                Innovations 

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 05:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2020 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

                                Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 08:  Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 09:  Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 10:  Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 11:  Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 12:  Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 13:  Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 14:  Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product                        

                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Non athletic footwear
  • Athletic footwear

                Non athletic footwer has the highest growth while athletic footwear has the lowest growth

                5.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 15:   Product- Market share 2020-2025 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by Product    

                                Exhibit 16:  Comparison by Product

                5.3 Non athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025             

                                Exhibit 17:  Non athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 18:  Non athletic footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.4 Athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025      

                                Exhibit 19:  Athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 20:  Athletic footwear - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                5.7 Market opportunity by Type          

6. Market Segmentation by End-user             

                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Women
  • Men
  • Children

                Here women has the highest growth than men and children segments.

                6.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 22:  End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

                6.2 Comparison by End user  

                                Exhibit 23:  Comparison by End user

                                Exhibit 21:   Market opportunity by Product

                6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025         

                                Exhibit 24:  Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 25:  Women - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025               

                                Exhibit 26:  Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 27:  Men - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                6.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025        

                                Exhibit 28:  Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 29:  Children - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                6.6 Market opportunity by End user   

                                Exhibit 30:   Market opportunity by End user

7. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel     

                The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Offline
  • Online

                Here offline distribution has more growth than online distribution

                7.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 31:  Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

                7.2 Comparison by Distribution channel           

                                Exhibit 32:  Comparison by Distribution channel

                7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025           

                                Exhibit 33:  Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 34:  Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025            

                                Exhibit 35:  Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 36:  Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel            

                                Exhibit 37:   Market opportunity by Distribution channel

8. Customer landscape                         

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                                Exhibit 38:  Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape                     

                The regions covered in the report are: 

  • North America 
  • Europe 
  • APAC 
  • South America 
  • MEA 

                APAC was the largest region of the market in 2020

                9.1 Geographic segmentation

                                Exhibit 39:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

                9.2 Geographic comparison   

                                Exhibit 40:  Geographic comparison

                9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025              

                                Exhibit 41:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 42:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025           

                                Exhibit 43:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 44:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025          

                                Exhibit 45:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 46:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025           

                                Exhibit 47:  South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 48:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025               

                                Exhibit 49:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 50:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

                9.8 Key leading countries        

                                Exhibit 51:  Key leading countries

                9.9 Market opportunity by geography

                                Exhibit 52:  Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                

                10.1 Market drivers   

                                10.1.1 Design and material innovations leading to product premiumization

                                10.1.2 Rising demand for exclusive designer collections

                                10.1.3 High influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions

                10.2 Market challenges           

                                10.2.1 Rising labor cost and fluctuating raw material prices

                                10.2.2 Availability of counterfeit products

10.2.3 Stringent government regulations for procurement of raw materials such as leather

                                Exhibit 53:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                10.3 Market trends   

                                10.3.1 Increasing demand for customized footwear

                                10.3.2 Rising demand for footwear made of organic leather

                                10.3.3 Emergence of smart shoes

11. Vendor Landscape                           

                11.1 Vendor landscape            

                                Exhibit 54:  Vendor landscape

                11.2 Landscape disruption      

                                Exhibit 55:  Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 56:  Industry risks

12. Vendor Analysis               

                12.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 57:  Vendors covered

                12.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 58:  Market positioning of vendors

                12.3 adidas AG            

                                Exhibit 59:  adidas AG - Overview

                                Exhibit 60:  adidas AG - Business segments

                                Exhibit 61:  adidas AG – Key news

                                Exhibit 62:  adidas AG - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 63:  adidas AG - Segment focus

                12.4 ASICS Corp.         

                                Exhibit 64:  ASICS Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 65:  ASICS Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 66:  ASICS Corp. – Key news

                                Exhibit 67:  ASICS Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 68:  ASICS Corp. - Segment focus

                12.5 Burberry Group Plc          

                                Exhibit 69:  Burberry Group Plc - Overview

                                Exhibit 70:  Burberry Group Plc - Business segments

                                Exhibit 71:  Burberry Group Plc – Key news

                                Exhibit 72:  Burberry Group Plc - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 73:  Burberry Group Plc - Segment focus

                12.6 New Balance Athletics Inc.            

                                Exhibit 74:  New Balance Athletics Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 75:  New Balance Athletics Inc. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 76:  New Balance Athletics Inc. – Key news

                                Exhibit 77:  New Balance Athletics Inc. - Key offerings

                12.7 Nike Inc.

                                Exhibit 78:  Nike Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 79:  Nike Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 80:  Nike Inc. – Key news

                                Exhibit 81:  Nike Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 82:  Nike Inc. - Segment focus

                12.8 PUMA SE              

                                Exhibit 83:  PUMA SE - Overview

                                Exhibit 85:  PUMA SE– Key news

                                Exhibit 86:  PUMA SE - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 87:  PUMA SE - Segment focus

                12.9 Skechers USA Inc.             

                                Exhibit 88:  Skechers USA Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 89:  Skechers USA Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 90:  Skechers USA Inc. – Key news

                                Exhibit 91:  Skechers USA Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 92:  Skechers USA Inc. - Segment focus

                12.10 Under Armour Inc.        

                                Exhibit 93:  Under Armour Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 94:  Under Armour Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 95:  Under Armour Inc. – Key news

                                Exhibit 96:  Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 97:  Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

                12.11 VF Corp.

                                Exhibit 98:  VF Corp. - Overview

                                Exhibit 99:  VF Corp. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 100:  VF Corp.– Key news

                                Exhibit 101:  VF Corp. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 102:  VF Corp. - Segment focus

                12.12 Wolverine World Wide Inc.        

                                Exhibit 103:  Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Overview

                                Exhibit 104:  Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Business segments

                                Exhibit 105:  Wolverine World Wide Inc.– Key news

                                Exhibit 106:  Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Key offerings

                                Exhibit 107:  Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Segment focus

13. Appendix                            

                13.1 Scope of the report         

                                13.1.1 Market definition

                                13.1.2 Objectives

                                13.1.3 Notes and caveats

                13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 108: Currency conversion rates for US$

                13.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 109: Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 110: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 111: Information sources

                13.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 112: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

