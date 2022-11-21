Footwear Market in APAC to witness USD 55.92 Bn growth; Increasing preference for branded footwear to drive parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Footwear Market in APAC by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to grow by USD 55.92 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the footwear market in APAC as a part of the global footwear market within the global textiles, apparel, and luxury goods industry. The parent, global footwear market covers products and companies engaged in the production of athletic and non-athletic footwear for various age groups and gender. Technavio calculates the global textile, apparel, and luxury goods market size based on the combined revenue generated by the manufacturers of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods; footwear; and textiles. The parent market is driven by the increasing preference for branded footwear. The demand for branded footwear is increasing significantly due to the growing young population and rising middle-class population. Rapid urbanization is influencing the changing lifestyle, habits, and preferences of consumers, which is contributing to the demand for branded footwear. Get more insights into the parent market. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Footwear Market in APAC 2022-2026

Footwear Market in APAC 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The footwear market in the APAC report covers the following areas:

Footwear Market in APAC 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Footwear Market in APAC 2022-2026: Segmentation

The footwear market in APAC is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC

Footwear Market in APAC 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist footwear market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the footwear market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the footwear market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of footwear market vendors in APAC

Vendor Landscape:

Footwear Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 55.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.92 Key consumer countries China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Alpinestars USA Inc., ASICS Corp., Bata India Ltd., Belle International Holdings Ltd., Daphne International Holdings Ltd., GEOX Spa, Industria de Diseno Textil SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Metro Brands Ltd., Nike Inc., Paragon Polymer Products Pvt. Ltd., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Sara Suole Pvt. Ltd., VF Corp., Wolverine World Wide Inc., Woodland Worldwide, VKC Pride, and Reliance Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on APAC: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 63: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 64: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 65: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 66: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 67: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 68: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 69: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 70: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 71: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 72: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: adidas AG - Segment focus

10.4 ASICS Corp.

Exhibit 74: ASICS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: ASICS Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: ASICS Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 77: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Bata India Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Bata India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Bata India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: Bata India Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Belle International Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Belle International Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Belle International Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 84: Belle International Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 GEOX Spa

Exhibit 85: GEOX Spa - Overview



Exhibit 86: GEOX Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 87: GEOX Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: GEOX Spa - Segment focus

10.8 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 89: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 PUMA SE

Exhibit 94: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 95: PUMA SE - Business segments



Exhibit 96: PUMA SE - Key news



Exhibit 97: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: PUMA SE - Segment focus

10.10 VF Corp.

Exhibit 99: VF Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: VF Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: VF Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 102: VF Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: VF Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Exhibit 104: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Wolverine World Wide Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Woodland Worldwide

Exhibit 108: Woodland Worldwide - Overview



Exhibit 109: Woodland Worldwide - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Woodland Worldwide - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 111: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 112: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 113: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 114: Research methodology



Exhibit 115: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 116: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 117: List of abbreviations

