Footwear Market size is set to grow by USD 113.6 billion from 2024-2028, Design and material innovations leading to product premiumization to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global footwear market size is estimated to grow by USD 113.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period. Design and material innovations leading to product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for customized footwear. However, rising labor cost and fluctuating raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l., ECCO USA Inc., FILA Holdings Corp., Geox S.p.A, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Li Ning Co. Ltd., LVMH Group., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VALENTINO Spa, VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global footwear market 2024-2028

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The footwear market is witnessing an upward trend in customization, particularly in developed regions like North America and Europe. Customization options range from design and color to embroidery and personalized text. Leading vendors, such as Nike, offer customized shoes through segments like Nike By You. This personalization not only enhances the shoes' aesthetic appeal but also drives new purchases and revenue growth for manufacturers. Emerging economies, including China, India, and Brazil, are also embracing this trend for premium footwear.

The footwear market is experiencing significant trends with various styles and materials gaining popularity. Sneakers and sandals are in high demand, with many consumers seeking sustainable and comfortable options. Many retailers are focusing on e-commerce and offering a wide range of choices online. Costs are also a factor, with affordable prices driving sales. Additionally, athletic footwear continues to be popular, especially for those working from home. Overall, the footwear industry is adapting to consumer preferences and trends, offering versatile and comfortable options for all occasions.

Market Challenges

The footwear market faces challenges from rising labor costs in Asian production countries and fluctuating raw material prices. Vendors, including Prada, Tapestry, and D & G, have production facilities in China , India , Indonesia , Bangladesh , and Vietnam , but increasing labor costs have lowered profit margins. Raw materials, such as leather and rubber, have variable costs due to transportation expenses. Fuel costs, a significant portion of transportation expenses, are subject to frequent fluctuations, increasing end-product costs. Intense competition prevents price increases, further reducing profitability. These factors may hinder the growth of the footwear market during the forecast period.

The footwear market faces several challenges in today's business environment. Professionals, lightweight, ground, sports, shoes, and sandals are popular categories. However, increasing competition from e-commerce platforms and cheaper imports pose significant threats. Consumers seek comfort, durability, and fashionability. Companies must focus on innovation, quality, and pricing strategies to stay competitive. Sustainability and ethical production are also growing concerns. Effective marketing and distribution channels are essential to reach customers. Footwear brands must adapt to these challenges to thrive in the industry.

Segment Overview

This footwear market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Non-athletic footwear

1.2 Athletic footwear End-user 2.1 Men

2.2 Women

2.3 Children Distribution Channel 3.1 Offline

3.2 Online Geography 4.1 APAC

4.2 Europe

4.3 North America

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Non-athletic footwear- The footwear market experiences consistent growth, driven by increasing consumer demand and expanding product categories. Companies focus on providing diverse options to cater to various customer preferences. Comfort and style remain key factors influencing purchases. Effective marketing strategies and competitive pricing further boost sales. Overall, the footwear industry continues to thrive, offering opportunities for both established and new players.

The global children's footwear market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising disposable incomes and increasing awareness of children's foot health. The athletic footwear segment, in particular, is booming as more parents prioritize active lifestyles for their kids. Innovative designs, coupled with technological advancements in materials, are enhancing both comfort and performance. Market leaders are focusing on sustainable and eco-friendly products to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. The competitive landscape is intense, with key players investing heavily in branding and celebrity endorsements to capture market share. This dynamic market promises substantial opportunities for growth and innovation.

Research Analysis

The footwear market encompasses a wide range of products, including athletic shoes, boots, sandals, and sneakers, catering to various sales markets such as outdoor activities, gymming, and playing sports. Comfort and protection are key considerations for consumers, with features like cushioning, torsional stability, and traction ensuring optimal performance and support. Designers continue to innovate, introducing eco-friendly sneaker series made from sustainable materials, reducing plastics usage, and minimizing water usage in production. Sustainable footwear is gaining popularity due to its environmental protection benefits, contrasting the use of non-biodegradable materials and high labor costs associated with traditional footwear manufacturing. Material supply and environmental concerns are becoming increasingly important factors in the footwear industry.

Market Research Overview

The footwear market encompasses a diverse range of shoes designed for various activities and occasions. These include athletic shoes for training and sports, fashionable footwear for everyday wear, and specialized shoes for medical or occupational use. Materials used in footwear production vary widely, from synthetic materials like rubber and plastic to natural ones such as leather and wool. The footwear industry is driven by consumer preferences for comfort, style, and functionality. Sustainability is also becoming a significant factor, with many manufacturers focusing on eco-friendly production methods and materials. The market is global, with major production hubs in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Consumers seek footwear that suits their specific needs and enhances their overall well-being.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Non-athletic Footwear



Athletic Footwear

End-user

Men



Women



Children

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

SOURCE Technavio