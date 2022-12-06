Footwear market to grow by USD 133.09 billion: Apparel, accessories & luxury goods industry is the parent market - Technavio

Dec 06, 2022, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global footwear market has been categorized as a part of the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market. The parent market, the global apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market, covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of apparel, accessories, and luxury goods. The market also includes companies offering apparel, accessories, and luxury goods rental services.
The footwear market size is forecast to grow by USD 133.09 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period according to Technavio, Download a free sample
Footwear market 2022-2026: Scope
The footwear market report covers the following areas:
Footwear market 2022-2026: Vendor landscape
The global footwear market was fragmented in 2022 due to the presence of leading global, regional, and local as well as domestic vendors. The vendors follow some criticality of inputs, which include R&D, technology, labor, and brand, to compete in the market. They invest significantly to procure good quality raw materials and focus on product R&D to manufacture quality footwear. The vendors emphasize building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from the competing brands.
Adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Burberry Group Plc, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Wolverine World Wide Inc., Under Armour Inc., VALENTINO Spa, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Li Ning Co. Ltd., and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE are some of the major market participants. Buy the Report
Footwear market 2022-2026: Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
Footwear market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Product
- Non-athletic Footwear
- Athletic Footwear
The non-athletic footwear segment is the largest product segment in the global footwear market. This segment includes the casual, fashion, and formal/work footwear categories. The key factors driving the demand for non-athletic footwear include the growing consumer fashion consciousness and the rising adoption of trendy shoes in the men and children segments. In addition, the demand for private-label footwear brands is increasing due to the availability of top-quality footwear products at low prices.
- End-user
- Women
- Men
- Children
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
The market in APAC is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising disposable incomes of people, the increasing preference for premium footwear, and the growing health consciousness among people (leading to the high demand for athletic footwear, especially training shoes).
To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF Sample
What are the key data covered in this footwear market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the footwear market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the footwear market size and its contribution to the market in focus to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the footwear industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of footwear market vendors
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.
Related Reports:
Tactical Footwear Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The tactical footwear market share is forecast to grow by USD 526.77 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57%.
Athletic Footwear Market by Distribution Channel and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The athletic footwear market is forecasted to grow by USD 17.89 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period.
|
Footwear Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
181
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 133.09 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.73
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, ECCO USA Inc., FILA Holdings Corp., GEOX Spa, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Li Ning Co. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, New Balance Athletics Inc, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VALENTINO Spa, VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 11: Parent market
- Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 14: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global footwear market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global footwear market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Non-athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Non-athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Non-athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Non-athletic footwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Non-athletic footwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Athletic footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Athletic footwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Athletic footwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 45: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Women - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Women - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Men - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Men - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Children - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Children - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 61: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 8.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 8.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 74: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
9 Customer Landscape
- 9.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 75: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
10 Geographic Landscape
- 10.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 80: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 92: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 96: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 104: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 108: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 110: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 112: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 113: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 114: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 115: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 116: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 117: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 118: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 119: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 10.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 120: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 11.1 Market drivers
- 11.2 Market challenges
- 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 11.4 Market trends
12 Vendor Landscape
- 12.1 Overview
- 12.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 12.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption
- 12.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business
13 Vendor Analysis
- 13.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 125: Vendors covered
- 13.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 13.3 Adidas AG
- Exhibit 127: Adidas AG - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Adidas AG - Key offerings
- 13.4 ASICS Corp.
- Exhibit 129: ASICS Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: ASICS Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus
- 13.5 Brooks Sports Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Brooks Sports Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Brooks Sports Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Brooks Sports Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.6 Burberry Group Plc
- Exhibit 136: Burberry Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Burberry Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Burberry Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Burberry Group Plc - Segment focus
- 13.7 Dolce and Gabbana Srl
- Exhibit 140: Dolce and Gabbana Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Dolce and Gabbana Srl - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Dolce and Gabbana Srl - Key offerings
- 13.8 ECCO USA Inc.
- Exhibit 143: ECCO USA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: ECCO USA Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: ECCO USA Inc. - Key offerings
- 13.9 FILA Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 146: FILA Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: FILA Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: FILA Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: FILA Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 13.10 GEOX Spa
- Exhibit 150: GEOX Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 151: GEOX Spa - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: GEOX Spa - Key offerings
- Exhibit 153: GEOX Spa - Segment focus
- 13.11 Hermes International SA
- Exhibit 154: Hermes International SA - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Hermes International SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: Hermes International SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: Hermes International SA - Segment focus
- 13.12 Kering SA
- Exhibit 158: Kering SA - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Kering SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Kering SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Kering SA - Segment focus
- 13.13 Li Ning Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 162: Li Ning Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Li Ning Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: Li Ning Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 165: Li Ning Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 13.14 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Exhibit 166: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview
- Exhibit 167: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news
- Exhibit 169: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus
- 13.15 New Balance Athletics Inc
- Exhibit 171: New Balance Athletics Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 172: New Balance Athletics Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 173: New Balance Athletics Inc - Key offerings
- 13.16 Nike Inc.
- Exhibit 174: Nike Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 175: Nike Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 176: Nike Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 177: Nike Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 178: Nike Inc. - Segment focus
- 13.17 VALENTINO Spa
- Exhibit 179: VALENTINO Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 180: VALENTINO Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 181: VALENTINO Spa - Key offerings
14 Appendix
- 14.1 Scope of the report
- 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist
- 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 14.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 185: Research methodology
- Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 187: Information sources
- 14.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article