Footwear Market to grow by USD 133.09 billion from 2022 to 2027|Burberry Group Plc, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, ECCO USA Inc and more to emerge as key market players - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The footwear market size is set to grow by USD 133.09 billion from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.69%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. Some of the major vendors of the footwear market include Adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, ECCO USA Inc., FILA Holdings Corp., GEOX Spa, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Li Ning Co. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, New Balance Athletics Inc, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VALENTINO Spa, VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the footwear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Footwear Market

Vendor Offerings

Burberry Group Plc - The company offers footwear such as logo-printed suede sneakers.

Dolce and Gabbana Srl - The company offers footwear such as marabou sandals.

ECCO USA Inc - The company offers footwear such as retro sneakers.

The report also covers the following areas:

Footwear Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Non-athletic Footwear



Athletic Footwear

End-user

Women



Men



Children

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the non-athletic footwear segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the global footwear market, the non-athletic footwear segment is the largest product segment. This segment includes the casual, fashion, and formal/work footwear categories. The major aspect generating the demand for non-athletic footwear include the increasing consumer fashion consciousness and the growing adoption of trendy shoes in the men and children segments. Furthermore, due to the availability of top-quality footwear products at low prices, the demand for private-label footwear brands is rising. Also, non-athletic footwear experiencing a high demand as numerous customers choose to buy multiple pairs of non-athletic footwear to be worn on various occasions and for different purposes. Moreover, such kind of trend is seen among all age groups, and it is comparatively high among Generation Z and Millennials. The availability of comfortable and trendy non-athletic footwear is anticipated to boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Key factor driving market growth- Design and material innovations leading to product premiumization are the major factor notably driving the global footwear market growth. Due to market competition and evolving customer demand because of continuous changes in the fashion industry, vendors are constantly innovating and introducing new patterns and designs in footwear. Customers strive for footwear, particularly leather footwear, for formal wear and casual footwear, such as sports or canvas shoes. Consequently, the vendors regularly develop their brand and product lines. However, the demand for premium leather footwear, which is designed and decorated with hard metals such as gold and silver and studded with precious stones such as diamonds, is high. Thus, vendors are introducing footwear that is designed and decorated with gold and silver. Most footwear products that are made of metal and precious stones are usually customized according to the requirements of the customer. Therefore, the use of metal and precious stones and product personalization leads to product premiumization. With the growing demand for personalized footwear products, the sports footwear market will witness high growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The increasing demand for customized footwear is an emerging trend shaping the growth of the footwear market.

Significant Challenge- The rising labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices are major challenges hindering market growth.

Footwear Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist footwear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the footwear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the footwear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of footwear market vendors

Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.69% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 133.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.73 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, ECCO USA Inc., FILA Holdings Corp., GEOX Spa, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Li Ning Co. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, New Balance Athletics Inc, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., Under Armour Inc., VALENTINO Spa, VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

