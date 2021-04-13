For 11 Years in a Row, Randstad Sourceright Named a Leader in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions provider Randstad Sourceright today announced that it has been recognized as a "Leader" in Everest Group's "Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021."

Randstad Sourceright was also evaluated high on the Vision & Capability scale, which measures a provider's ability to deliver services successfully among market share Leaders and was evaluated high on the Market Impact scale.

"It is an honor to once again be named an RPO Leader by Everest Group," said Michael Smith, Global CEO of Randstad Sourceright. "This recognition is a testament to our team's commitment to delivering strategic RPO solutions that help employers remain agile while building sustainable talent pipelines, which has been and will continue to be especially important in our current economic climate as organizations look to rebuild their workforces."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is the most trusted and fact-based analysis of service provider capabilities, covering over 50 different market segments each year. To arrive at the 2021 results, the PEAK Matrix assessed 28 RPO providers and classified them into three categories – Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants – by evaluating them on seven dimensions – market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services offered, innovation & investments, delivery footprint, and vision & strategy. The evaluation also identifies Star Performers based on the greatest positive relative year-over-year movement on the PEAK Matrix.

"Randstad Sourceright has successfully continued to solidify its role as a Leader in the global RPO market. Their global presence has allowed them to effectively support clients – from small to enterprise – in all their talent needs," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President, Everest Group. "Their ability to serve clients across different industries and job roles along with their domain experience and technology stack has helped establish the organization as a Leader on Everest Group's RPO PEAK® Matrix assessment."

