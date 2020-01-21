For 14th Consecutive Year, Bain & Company Named a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality" by Human Rights Campaign

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company and its sister organization, The Bridgespan Group, have been recognized as two of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" by Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC), earning a perfect score on the organization's annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the 14th consecutive year. Additionally, Bain & Company has been recognized by HRC as one of "Mexico's Best Places to Work for LGBTQ people," earning a perfect score in the Equidad MX Index for the second year in a row.

"We are proud to be a leader in this space," said Ivan Hindshaw, Regional Managing Partner of the Bain & Company's practice in the Americas. "Each year, as HRC sets its standards, Bain takes the opportunity to reassess our own policies and think about how we can stay materially ahead of that benchmark. We don't simply want to comply with the standard, we aspire to lead."

Diversity is a strategic priority for Bain & Company, contributing to more breakthrough client results and more fulfilling, rewarding experiences for employees. The firm is dedicated to building and supporting creative teams comprised of diverse skillsets, backgrounds, identities and perspectives, and it recognizes that supporting LGBTQ team members in the workplace is imperative to attracting and retaining the best global talent.

This philosophy has helped Bain & Company earn recognition around the world as a great place to work. The firm was named as the #2 Company in Glassdoor's annual "Best Places to Work" list in 2019 and has consistently placed in the top 4 since the ranking's inception. Among its many awards, Bain has recently been ranked a "Best Workplace for Diversity in 2019" by Fortune, ranked in the Top 10 "100 Best Companies" by Working Mother, a "Top 100 Best Places to Work for Generation Z in 2019" by Mogul, and a Vault Top Rated Company of 2019.

Since its founding in 2002, the CEI has been the nationally recognized benchmarking tool for companies to gauge their levels of LGBTQ inclusion and equality in the workplace. The 2020 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

The full HRC report can be found here.

About The Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change-makers define the future. Across 58 offices in 37 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition: to achieve extraordinary results that outperform their competition and redefine their industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a curated ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster and more enduring outcomes to our clients. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients. We proudly maintain the highest client advocacy in the industry, and our clients have outperformed the stock market 4:1. Learn more at www.bain.com and follow us on Twitter @BainAlerts.

Media Contacts:

Dan Pinkney

Bain & Company

Tel: +1 646 562 8102

dan.pinkney@bain.com

SOURCE Bain & Company

Related Links

http://www.bain.com

