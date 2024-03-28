FOR 15TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, FROST BANK RANKS HIGHEST IN J.D. POWER'S TEXAS RETAIL BANKING CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

SAN ANTONIO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 15th consecutive year, Frost Bank received the highest ranking for banking customer satisfaction in Texas, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM. The study ranked banks doing business in Texas, including regional and large banks.

With an overall satisfaction index score of 753 – 99 points higher than the Texas region average – Frost ranked highest in customer satisfaction among all retail banks in Texas. In addition to the top overall ranking, Frost ranked No. 1 in all seven dimensions in the study: trust, people, account offerings, allowing customers to bank how and when they want, saving time and money, resolving problems or complaints, and digital channels.

"We're pleased once again to share the news of this ranking with our communities," said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "I'm truly proud of our employees, who demonstrate every day that we really do mean it when we say we make people's lives better."

For the past 15 years, J.D. Power has considered Texas a separate region among the areas it surveys nationwide, and Frost has topped the Texas list in all 15 years. The customer satisfaction study is the longest-running and most in-depth survey of the retail banking industry, with more than 100,000 customers covering various aspects of their banking experience. The J.D. Power study is the leading survey of consumer banking satisfaction in the United States.

