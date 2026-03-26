FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, FROST BANK RANKS HIGHEST IN THE J.D. POWER RETAIL BANKING SATISFACTION STUDY IN TEXAS

SAN ANTONIO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 17th consecutive year, Frost Bank received the highest ranking for retail banking customer satisfaction in Texas, according to the J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM. The study evaluates retail banking customer satisfaction with national and regional banks across the United States.

With an overall satisfaction index score of 757 – an amazing 76 points higher than the Texas region average – Frost ranked highest in customer satisfaction among retail banks in Texas. In addition to the top overall ranking, Frost ranked No. 1 in all eight dimensions in the study: net promoter score, trust, people, account offerings, allowing customers to bank how and when they want, saving time and money, resolving complaints and digital channels.

"The fact that we earned the highest ratings in Texas for both our people and our digital channels demonstrates the strength of our ability to combine great service with smart technology," said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. "When we say we work hard every day to make people's lives better, this is what we mean."

For the past 17 years, J.D. Power has considered Texas a separate region among the areas it surveys nationwide, and Frost has topped the Texas list in all 17 years. The customer satisfaction study is the longest-running and most in-depth survey of the retail banking industry with 110,000 customers covering various aspects of their banking experience. The J.D. Power study is the leading survey of consumer banking satisfaction in the United States.

About Frost:

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $53 billion in assets at Dec. 31, 2025. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.

For more information:

Bill Day

210-220-5427 office

210-288-5498 mobile

SOURCE Frost Bank