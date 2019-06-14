For 2nd Consecutive Year, RESICAP Recognized as #1 Fastest-Growing Company in Georgia

The award was accepted by Andy Capps, RESICAP's founder and co-CEO. "As an entrepreneur, one of the toughest challenges is building a business model that is both profitable and sustainable," he said, "so to receive this recognition for two consecutive years is a testament to what we have achieved." RESICAP is the leading vertically integrated solution for institutional owners of single-family residential assets in the United States, operating in 34 states and 59 markets.

The award comes on the heel of many other recent accolades. In May, RESICAP was the winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards, including Real Estate Company of the Year and Fastest Growing Company of the Year. And in March, Capps was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Auburn University, his alma mater.

Betsy Wolf, Vice President of Human Resources, attended the awards dinner and gala, commenting, "To achieve this level of success requires all pistons firing simultaneously – your leaders, your employees, technology and processes all working in tandem. Everyone who works at RESICAP should be proud of this accomplishment."

At its current growth trajectory, RESICAP expects to be in the ACG Atlanta Hall of Fame by next year, which is reserved for companies who have applied, but outgrown the $500M revenue threshold. While much of this growth comes from its core businesses, including single family home renovation, the company continues to gain traction in its newer business divisions, including its new home construction division, ResiBuilt, and its waste management division, Peachtree Dumpsters.

