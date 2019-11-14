For 3rd straight year, Geneia makes Best Places to Work in PA list

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneia, a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that is simplifying the evolution to value-based care, is thrilled to announce it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania for the third consecutive year.

"We are ecstatic that the views of our employees have once again resulted in Geneia being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania," said Geneia CEO Mark A. Caron, CHCIO, FACHE.

"Earning the distinction of Best Places to Work for the third year in a row is the direct result of our employees, and the energy and enthusiasm they bring to the important work of helping healthcare organizations deliver personalized, patient-centered care," said Geneia President Heather Lavoie.

The Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania awards competition is a two-part process. First, Geneia's workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics were evaluated. Second, Geneia employees were surveyed to measure their engagement and satisfaction. Employee views account for 75 percent of the company's overall score.

This year, Geneia has hired more than 60 new employees, and plans to add 20 people before year-end. To view Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and remote job openings, click here. Geneia employees enjoy generous health, vision, pharmacy and dental benefits as well as tuition reimbursement. To learn more about the experience of being a Geneia employee, visit the Faces of Geneia section of the Geneia blog.

For more information about the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania competition, see https://www.bestplacestoworkinpa.com/.

Geneia LLC is a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that focuses on improving systems to support personalized, patient-centered care. We help clients improve outcomes, lower costs and restore the Joy of Medicine to physician practice. Our technology, education and training, insights and clinical services simplify the evolution to value-based care and drive alignment and collaboration among healthcare providers, health plans and employers. The company has offices in Harrisburg, PA and Manchester, NH. To learn more, visit Geneia.com ( https://www.geneia.com ) or connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

