For a 3rd Consecutive Year, CrossleyShear Wealth Management's Evan Shear Named to Forbes' 2020 List of Top Wealth Advisors

HEATHROW, Fla. and MERRITT ISLAND, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossleyShearWealth Management (CrossleyShear), a team of financial planning and wealth management advisors, announced today that founding partner of the practice and branch manager for Raymond James, Evan Shear, has been named to Forbes Magazine's prestigious list of America's Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online Jan. 16, 2020. This is the third consecutive year Mr. Shear has appeared on the list.

Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor

"As a company, we understand that our clients' success is our success. Achievements like this reflect our team's commitment to delivering the exemplary services and care our clients have come to expect from CrossleyShear," stated Evan Shear, Co-Founder and Branch Manager of CrossleyShear Wealth Management, and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. "This honor is truly humbling and a tribute to the collective effort and passion our team delivers on a daily basis."

R.J. Shook, president and founder at SHOOK Research, summed up the Forbes wealth advisors list. "Here's what our research has found: the very best advisors are laser-focused on having a positive impact on their clients' lives," says Shook. "They want to add meaning, help them live better lives."

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors rankings spotlight more than 4,000 advisors from Alaska to Florida with team assets amounting to more than $4 trillion. Developed by SHOOK Research, the award is based on an algorithm of qualitative criterion, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass the highest standards of best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

Co-founded by Evan Shear and Dale Crossley, CrossleyShear has offices located in Heathrow and Merritt Island, Florida. The advisors manage more than $530 million in client assets and offer a wide variety of services, including retirement planning, investment and asset management, trust and estate planning, education planning and executive wealth management. The company also serves the complex financial and wealth management needs of sports professionals through CSsports, a division of CrossleyShear Wealth Management.

To learn more about CrossleyShear Wealth Management and the firm's financial planning and wealth management solutions, visit CrossleyShear.com. For more information about CSsports, visit CSsports.net.

About CrossleyShear Wealth Management | Since 1998, CrossleyShear Wealth Management has served as a premier financial planning team dedicated to helping provide clients and families with innovative financial solutions and wealth management strategies. With offices in Heathrow and Merritt Island, Florida, the company's tailored customer care philosophy and customized planning process helps empower its clients to achieve their financial goals and financial independence. For more information about CrossleyShear Wealth Management and its client-centric approach to financial planning, visit CrossleyShear.com.

About CSsports | CSsports is a division of CrossleyShear Wealth Management exclusively dedicated to serving the unique needs of sports professionals. Our success is driven by a promise to deliver personalized care and customized solutions for all aspects of our clients' financial life – before, during and after their sports career – ranging from everyday spending advice and retirement planning to managing investments, insurance, college savings and business planning. Visit CSsports.net to learn more about our sport's professional services and solutions.

Media Contact:

Karin Hobin

CrossleyShear Wealth Management

p: 407.215.7575

Karin@CrossleyShear.com

Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors 2020

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 32,000 nominations, more than 4,000 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC.

1515 International Parkway, Suite 2019, Heathrow, FL 32746 | 407.215.7575

2395 N. Courtenay Parkway, Suite 201, Merritt Island, FL 32953 | 321.452.0061

*Trust services offered through Raymond James Trust, N.A., a subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. CrossleyShear Wealth Management and CSsports are not registered broker-dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Related Images

evan-shear-co-founder-and-branch.jpg

Evan Shear, Co-Founder and Branch Manager of CrossleyShear Wealth Management, and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional

Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor

Related Links

CrossleyShear Wealth Management Website

CSsports Website

SOURCE CrossleyShear Wealth Management

Related Links

http://CrossleyShear.com

