For a 3rd Year Running, L7 Informatics Joins the Winner's Circle Again, Making the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics today proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, for the third consecutive year. This accolade celebrates the company's extraordinary 2047% revenue growth, a testament to its groundbreaking approach and unwavering commitment to the life sciences sector.

Under the visionary leadership of President & CEO Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D., L7 Informatics has become a vital partner for forward-thinking life science enterprises, propelling them beyond the confines of traditional data silos. Rangadass lauds innovative life science companies seeking to optimize data management and streamline their workflows to reduce costs and boost productivity for L7's revenue growth. He said, "We offer a robust end-to-end solution with unparalleled flexibility that is unlike any other in the industry. Our customers understand that point solutions alone can create costly and inefficient data silos, while unified platforms such as L7|ESP™ now define the new standard of operating."

"Each year, I look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners as these companies truly demonstrate how important new ideas are to progressing our society and the world, especially during difficult times," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, I'm encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work, and perseverance can lead to success."

"As a growing company, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary, and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

About L7 Informatics

L7 Informatics, Inc . is a leading provider of integrated scientific data and analytics solutions. The company offers a comprehensive platform that enables seamless data integration, advanced analytics, and collaborative workflows, empowering scientists and researchers to accelerate discoveries, improve operational efficiencies, and drive innovation. L7's mission is to revolutionize how scientific data is managed, analyzed, and utilized, facilitating breakthroughs in research, drug discovery, development, and manufacturing.

