For a Better Future: The Winners of the International Competition 'Beyond Bauhaus - Prototyping the Future'
Nearly 1.500 applicants from 50 countries responded to the 'Germany - Land of Ideas' initiative call for submissions
Jun 17, 2019, 10:00 ET
BERLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The initiative 'Germany - Land of Ideas' is proud to announce the twenty winners of the international competition beyond bauhaus - prototyping the future. They were selected by an international jury.
Two award-winning projects come from the United States: Wayband, a portable haptic-navigation device for the visually impaired, and Mine the Scrap, a computer-aided planning process that turns construction rubble into a valuable resource. Further information can be found here.
With 'beyond bauhaus - prototyping the future,' 'Germany - Land of Ideas', together with the German Federal Foreign Office, Lotto Stiftung Berlin and SAP sought forward-looking design concepts against the backdrop of the centennial anniversary of the Bauhaus. The concepts were to address relevant social issues and contribute to making the world a fairer, more sustainable and better place.
From 16 August to 1 September 2019, the award winners will present their projects in an exhibition at Aufbau Haus Berlin, Germany.
Further information see www.beyondbauhaus.com.
About the 'Germany - Land of Ideas' initiative
'Germany - Land of Ideas' is an initiative of the Federal Government and German industry. Its aim is to enhance Germany's international visibility and to engage in dialogue with other countries.
Press Contact
Germany - Land of Ideas
Stefan Volovinis
Phone: 0049/30/206459-160
www.facebook.com/deutschland.landderideen
