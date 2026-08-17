For A Bright Future Foundation to Host "River of Opportunity" Fundraising Gala at Kiki on the River in Miami on October 1

Community leaders, philanthropists, and supporters are invited to help create brighter futures through education

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the tremendous success of its New York City fundraising gala "Spotlight on Giving, where more than $285,000 was raised to support educational initiatives, For A Bright Future Foundation is proud to announce its next signature fundraising event, River of Opportunity, taking place on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Kiki on the River in Miami, Florida.

River of Opportunity will bring together South Florida's leading business executives, philanthropists, entrepreneurs, innovators, and community leaders for an inspiring evening dedicated to expanding educational opportunities and creating brighter futures for underserved youth.

Funds raised during the evening will directly support the Foundation's transformational programs, including:

Scholarships

NextGen Media Creators Lab

NextGen Finance Lab

NextGen Ambassador Program

Building on the incredible momentum generated in New York, the Foundation hopes to bring together an even larger community of supporters in South Florida who share a commitment to investing in the next generation.

Guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening of networking, entertainment, philanthropy, and celebration while making a meaningful impact on students whose lives can be transformed through education.

"River of Opportunity is more than an evening of celebration—it is an opportunity for our community to come together and create meaningful pathways for young people. At For A Bright Future Foundation, we believe every student deserves access to the resources, guidance, and opportunities they need to reach their full potential. Through scholarships and programs like the NextGen Media Creators Lab, NextGen Finance Lab, and NextGen Ambassador Program, we are helping young people build skills, explore new possibilities, and prepare for their futures. We are excited to bring together South Florida's business and philanthropic community to make a lasting impact, and we invite everyone to join us in creating brighter futures." — Christina Stubbs Regional Chair & Board Member For A Bright Future Foundation

"River of Opportunity is about much more than one evening, it's about opening doors for young people who have the talent, ambition and potential to succeed but may not always have access to the same opportunities," said Joe Braun, Executive Director of For A Bright Future Foundation. "Miami is an incredibly diverse and dynamic community, and we're excited to bring together people who believe, as we do, that a student's circumstances should never determine how bright their future can be. Every scholarship we provide and every student we reach is an investment in the next generation of leaders, innovators and changemakers."

The Foundation warmly welcomes previous donors, sponsors, business leaders, community partners, and first-time supporters to join this special evening. We are proud to have Black Dragon Capital, Amerant Bank, and Zubi Group join us as sponsors, helping us expand educational opportunities and create brighter futures for underserved youth.

Every ticket purchased and every sponsorship helps provide educational opportunities that empower students to pursue brighter futures.

About For A Bright Future Foundation

For A Bright Future Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding educational opportunities by providing scholarships, innovative learning experiences, and career development programs that prepare students for success in today's evolving workforce.

Registration is now open - https://www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/our-events

Join us on Thursday, October 1, at 6:00 p.m. at Kiki on the River and become part of an evening where generosity creates opportunity.

Purchase your tickets or become a sponsor today.

Contact:

Gina Rogoto, SVP of Operations & Programs

For A Bright Future

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future