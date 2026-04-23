For A Bright Future Foundation Adds Sponsors Ahead of Highly Anticipated Spotlight on Giving Fundraiser in New York City

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future ("For A Bright Future" or "FABF"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to education for underserved students, is pleased to announce the addition of new sponsors for its upcoming Spotlight on Giving fundraising event, taking place on April 30, 2026, at the Paramount offices located in the heart of Time Square in New York City.

Joining the growing list of distinguished supporters are Teachers Federal Credit Union and Greenberg Traurig. Davies Beller, Managing Director at TD Securities, has also personally pledged a generous multi‑year gift of $50,000. That pledge will be matched by Louis Hernandez Jr., CEO of Black Dragon Capital who recently donated $500,000 to the FABF Foundation and who has committed to matching any donations of $50,000 or more made in the lead‑up to the April 30 fundraiser.

These donors join an already impressive roster of sponsors, including Black Dragon Capital, Digital Joy, Amerant Bank, Virtual Guardian, Summit Financial Group, and CETE Ventures, further strengthening a shared commitment to expanding educational opportunities for students.

Spotlight on Giving will offer a premium, red carpet–inspired experience designed to bring together influential leaders, changemakers, and advocates for an evening centered on purpose, connection, and impact. The event will feature curated experiences, live entertainment, exclusive auction opportunities, and meaningful engagement with the Foundation's mission.

With the event approaching, both attendance and sponsorship opportunities are expected to reach capacity soon.

Event Details:

Event: Spotlight on Giving

Date: April 30 th , 2026

, 2026 Time: 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Location: Paramount offices in Manhattan, New York City

Dress Code: Sophisticated Chic

Proceeds from the event will directly support For A Bright Future Foundation's scholarship and project-based programs, benefiting underserved students pursuing higher education and career pathways.

To become a sponsor or inquire about event tickets, please email us at [email protected].

For more information or to register, visit: https://www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/nycspotlightongiving.

About For A Bright Future Foundation

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community. Learn more at forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future