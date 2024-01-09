For a 'Greater' Cause: Local Businesses Team Up to Promote Regional Job Market

News provided by

Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corp. (GFMEDC)

09 Jan, 2024, 11:57 ET

GFMEDC, along with eight local vendors, launch massive marketing campaign to attract healthcare and manufacturing workers to N.D.

FARGO, N.D., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In late 2022, the North Dakota Department of Commerce awarded nearly half a million dollars to the Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corp. (GFMEDC) to launch a large-scale campaign aimed at attracting much-needed healthcare and manufacturing workers to the state — specifically to Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, and Trail counties.

The worker shortage is a shared concern across the state. North Dakota has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, yet Job Service North Dakota estimated up to 40,000 job vacancies remained unfilled as of this past August. And while the whole region is facing the same challenge, individual employers typically struggle on their own to recruit.

That's where the GFMEDC stepped in, bringing its all-for-one mentality to overcome this (locally) universal problem. The organization has been serving the region's economic development needs for more than 75 years. Its primary goal is to attract, retain, and expand business and job opportunities within the metro area.

With funding secured, the GFMEDC assembled a consortium of eight local marketing, media, and advertising agencies to work together toward the common good, with each company bringing its own unique expertise to the effort. Starting with focus groups and market research in February 2023, work continues through the rest of the year developing the "Regional Talent Attraction Campaign" to attract out-of-state workers specifically for the healthcare and manufacturing industries.

"North Dakota is a great place to live, work, or start a business," said Joe Raso, President/CEO of the GFMEDC. "Unfortunately, we're known more for our weather than our business-friendly environment, strong infrastructure, higher education opportunities, or culture of hard work and collaboration. To achieve our goal of attracting such skilled workers to the state, we're going to work on changing perceptions and knee-jerk reactions."

The campaign — launched in June, running through December — uses a range of data to strategically target eligible workers from out of state with digital ads and ongoing follow-up messaging. Communication continues until a person either applies for a job or meets with a liaison or local champion who will assist them with their needs in hopes of having them relocate to the region.

To learn more about the GFMEDC's workforce initiative, visit:
https://gfmedc.com/about-us/investors-talent-attraction/

CONTACT:
Lisa Gulland-Nelson
(701) 364-1920
lgnelson@fmedc.com

SOURCE Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corp. (GFMEDC)

