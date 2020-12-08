For a Limited Time At Participating Applebee's Restaurants in Nebraska Add A Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp With Any Steak For Only $1 And/Or A Perfect Margarita For $5*!

If you've ever struggled with the age old question Steak or Shrimp, search no more. We have the answer for you. BOTH. Add a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp to any of our steak entrées like the 8 oz Top Sirloin, Bourbon Street Steak, or Shrimp N' Parmesan Sirloin for just one dollar! This is no small order.

While you swing by your local Lincoln, NE area Applebee's to get the best of both world, treat yourself to a $5 Perfect Margarita. Our iconic top-shelf Perfect Margarita is handcrafted to order and is served with a shaker tin when dining in for multiple pours and extra sips. This is another deal that is just too "Perfect" for you to pass.

*$1 DOZEN DOUBLE CRUNCH SHRIMP WITH ANY STEAK ENTREE

Offer ends on 1/3/2021 or while supplies last. Dine-in and To Go.

*$5 PERFECT MARGARITA

Guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy alcohol responsibly. Void where prohibited. Offer ends on 1/3/2021 or while supplies last. Dine-in and To Go where permitted by applicable law.

*Participating RMH Franchise locations in: Columbus, Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln, North Platte, Scottsbluff, Sidney, York.

About RMH Franchise

RMH Franchise has grown to become the second-largest Applebee's franchisee in the world with 131 locations. RMH Franchise provides a great place to work, a guest experience you can be proud of, and amazing potential for career growth. At RMH Franchise, team members take pride in their service, their careers, and our commitment to the community and the U.S. military. For more information on RMH Franchise, visit www.rmhfranchise.com.

SOURCE RMH Franchise Corporation

