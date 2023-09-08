For a Limited Time, Hormel Foodservice Offers Cure 81® Pumpkin Spice Ham

News provided by

Hormel Foods Corporation

08 Sep, 2023, 11:11 ET

Available only this fall, these hams are available to be ordered until Sept. 15

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foodservice is launching its first-ever limited-time product offering, and there's still time for foodservice operators to order.

The Fortune 500 global branded food company recently unveiled its Cure 81® Pumpkin Spice Ham, available for only a short time this fall. This half-spiral ham is infused with a specially formulated pumpkin-spice blend and comes with a pumpkin-spice glaze packet for an even more festive flavor. Foodservice establishments have until Sept. 15 to order theirs, and they can do so here: www.cure81pumpkinspiceham.com.

Continue Reading
The CURE 81® Pumpkin Spice Ham is available to foodservice operators for only a short time this fall. This half-spiral ham is infused with a specially formulated pumpkin-spice blend and comes with a pumpkin-spice glaze packet for an even more festive flavor.
The CURE 81® Pumpkin Spice Ham is available to foodservice operators for only a short time this fall. This half-spiral ham is infused with a specially formulated pumpkin-spice blend and comes with a pumpkin-spice glaze packet for an even more festive flavor.

"The pumpkin spice flavor is usually the big buzz and crave around the holiday timeframe, and we wanted to respond to that with an innovative flavor twist on an already beloved product," said Carson Williams, senior brand manager for Hormel Foodservice. "Our spiral hams have become a staple for our customers, and now they can utilize that same great Cure 81® taste with the ever-popular flavor profile of pumpkin spice to provide a unique take on the ultimate holiday feast for their guests."

Don't leave the most anticipated seasonal trend off of your menu. Perfect for holiday meal recipes, limited-time offers or carving stations, the Cure 81® Pumpkin Spice Ham is a can't-miss option this time of year.

Hormel Foodservice is a dedicated team of experts trained to consult and innovate around the needs of the foodservice industry by delivering value-added, labor-saving products and custom menu solutions for foodservice operators everywhere. For more information, visit hormelfoodservice.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food. — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

Contact:           

Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Also from this source

Makers of the Corn Nuts® Brand Become the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title Holder for the Largest Piñata

HORMEL FOODS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.