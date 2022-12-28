For a New You in the New Year, Consider Removing Breast Implants for Healthier Life

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the time of year where we over-indulge in our favorite foods and beverages, and pledge that the new year will bring a renewed effort to lose weight, exercise more, and commit to improving our overall health.

A Michigan plastic surgeon says one way to eliminate multiple symptoms of poor health is to have aging breast implants removed. Most implants last about 10 years before those with them begin experiencing a multitude of physical ailments, many associated with leaking and deteriorating implants.

"We have a thorough checklist on our website of symptoms that often turn out to be related to breast implant illnesses," says Dr. Shaher W. Khan, owner at Executive Plastic Surgery and an expert in en bloc capsulectomy—the gold standard for surgical removal of implants and the capsule of scar tissue surrounding them.

"Women who are otherwise young and healthy complain of symptoms like fatigue, skin rashes or vertigo," Dr. Khan says. "They go to their primary care physicians who look at every possible reason for the symptoms other than their implants."

Here is a summarized list of some of the signs and symptoms associated with Breast Implant Illness (BII):

Fatigue or chronic fatigue

Cognitive dysfunction

Muscle aches and pains

Skin rashes

Chronic neck and back pain

Anxiety, panic attacks

Depression

Metallic taste in mouth

Dry skin, eyes, mouth, hair

Weight gain or weight loss

Frequent urination

Liver and kidney dysfunction

Digestive issues

Recurring sinus, yeast, and UTI infections

"Physicians often misdiagnose these symptoms as autoimmune illnesses, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, Graves' disease, Crohn's disease, Raynaud's syndrome, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, scleroderma and other illnesses," Khan said. "They overlook the obvious culprit. And patients, despite signing multiple forms that outline the risks, fail to connect these symptoms with their implants."

He said the checklist is a screening tool women with implants can use at home. Often the symptoms come about gradually, Khan explains, and patients don't connect the dots that something that is ongoing might be connected to a new symptom, all tied to aging breast implants.

Khan is board certified by the American Board of General Surgery and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. He has performed a single breast implant only because it was required for his certification. Since then, the Michigan physician has become a leading national advocate against plastic surgery implants. Women around the world seek his advice and services regarding their implants.

He runs a Facebook support group for women who've experienced Breast Implant Illness and speaks openly about the profitability of breast implant surgery, which creates an incentive for the surgeries to continue despite the growing research that shows how detrimental implants are to the health of those who receive them.

Brittany B., a member of the private group, had Dr. Khan remove her implants in fall 2022.

"I am so happy with my decision to have the toxic bags out and (go) back to my natural body," she says in a post 5 weeks after her surgery. "For the first time in six years, my breasts are warm. They were always cold when I had implants and just never felt like mine."

Another member, Becky R., said the implants she had after a double mastectomy made her sicker than the chemotherapy required to treat her breast cancer. She and her husband created a documentary about her experience now that two years have passed since her explant.

"I can honestly say he gifted me my life back," she wrote. "I am happy and healthy. Now I'm an advocate for other breast cancer patients, alerting them to the risk of reconstruction with breast implants so they can make a truly informed decision. No one deserves to be sick."

Dr. Khan highly encourages anyone thinking about getting implants to reconsider. The manufacturers of implants now have literature listing the many side effects that can happen from having implants. Patients must be thoroughly briefed on risks before receiving implants.

The Federal Drug Administration issued its most aggressive warning yet about implants in September stating that implants are undeniably linked to Breast Implant Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma. The warning also reports links between squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas that develop in the scar tissue capsule that surrounds implants.

