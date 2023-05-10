For a range of healthy herbal beverages, Korea Ginseng Corp. launches new 'K-drink' at Manhattan's Ginseng Museum Café and expands HSW line with sparkling summer beverages

Ginseng Museum Café, NYC's one-of-a-kind café, now offers vital tonic on draft

KGC adds new hydrating sparkling ginseng drink to their HSW line-up

Fans enjoy the perfect blend of the traditional and the modern

CERRITOS, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corp., the world's No.1 ginseng brand, has introduced their summer menu at the CheongKwanJang Ginseng Museum Café in New York City and placed their HSW beverage line in retail stores, adding a new hydrating sparkling ginseng drink to showcase the wide appeal of Korea's smart herb.

Korea Ginseng Corp. is working to transform the age-old tradition of Korean ginseng into a modern drink line, and the launch of exciting new ginseng beverages in preparation for the soon-to-be hot summer is a key part of this effort. The benefits of Korean red ginseng, the super herb with a thousand-year history, includes supporting blood circulation and boosting energy.

According to Weather.com , this summer will be warmer than average across the northern half of the country, with June and August temperatures reaching highs in the central and northwestern U.S.

To beat the summer heat, the Ginseng Museum Café offers Vital Punch, the cool, refreshing, sparkling way to enjoy your daily serving of ginseng and help lift your vitality and boost your health. Two other items, Sustainabili-Tea and Rechargeabili-Tea, are also available at the café on draft. These teas are made by blending 24-hour steamed red ginseng extract with either honey or sweet and spicy ginger.

An experiential destination store with a range of pure extract ginseng beverages, the Ginseng Museum Café is the only one of its kind in the U.S., being selected as an NYC Unique Café by amNY media last year. Easy to find, it's located near the Empire State Building at 315 5th Avenue, Suite 1. Its mission is to introduce the American consumer to the wonders of ginseng in its most tasty, appealing recipes, and its signature menu item, the Ginseng Chino, will soon be released in powder form so it can be enjoyed at home as well.

The Café's parent company, Korea Ginseng Corp., is busy expanding its presence nationwide and debuted its new HSW line at the NPEW 2023 event in March. HSW is a modern take on HongSamWon , CheongKwanJang's top-selling herbal tonic worldwide. The new plant-based beverages contain no caffeine, artificial sweeteners, or GMO ingredients, and each is under 40 calories, making them perfect for those on a diet. The HSW line features five different ginseng drinks, including three sparkling varieties – Sharp, Calm, and Recharge – as well as the original HSW Rebuild and the unsweetened HSW Chill-out.

"We've released new drinks for American customers looking for healthy beverages they can consume every day," Rian Heung-sil Lee, CEO of Korea Ginseng Corp US, said, adding: "We will continue to offer a variety of ginseng-based beverages at our cafes, brand stores, Online mall and retail stores."

Korea Ginseng Corp. is expanding its U.S. business as a whole, opening a U.S. R&D center in March. The company aims to leapfrog beyond its stellar 124-year history as the world's No.1 ginseng brand and become a truly global comprehensive health food company.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) is the world's number one ginseng brand and herbal dietary company. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, Mainland China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 60 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East region and the U.S. KGC's family of brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base, Donginbi, and HSW. The KGC brands, inclusive of over 250 products, use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

