For a Second Straight Year, Optimove is Recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove, the leading CRM Marketing Platform, announced today that Gartner has recognized it as a Challenger in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. This is the second straight year Optimove has been positioned in the Challengers' quadrant and fourth consecutive year that it has been recognized in the Critical Capability report in the same space.

Gartner defines the multichannel marketing hub as a "technology that orchestrates a company's communications and offers to customer segments across multiple channels." This year's report evaluated 20 different vendors on 15 different criteria and positioned Optimove in the Challengers' quadrant for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

A complimentary copy of the full report is available on Optimove's website at https://www.optimove.com/resources/downloads/2021-magic-quadrant-for-multichannel-marketing-hubs.

"The recognition of Optimove as a Challenger once again is validation of our ability to help companies orchestrate multichannel campaigns while combining realtime triggers with predictive next-best-action optimization," said Pini Yakuel, Optimove's Founder and CEO. "We are committed to help our clients grow through their existing customers, transforming their data into insights that fuel personalized CRM journeys mapped by AI, at scale."

As part of the evaluation process, Gartner also released the 2021 Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, a report that scores vendors across four key use cases and helps brands pinpoint areas of differentiation to determine which vendors may be suitable fits to their requirements. This year saw Optimove receive the second highest ranking for Campaign measurement, the fourth highest for Campaign Orchestration, and the sixth highest for Campaign Execution. Finally, Optimove ranked as the third-highest scored vendor for the Campaign Creation use case for the second year.

Additionally, customer reviews posted to Gartner Peer Insights are taken into consideration in the vendor evaluation. Elizabeth Owens, Vice-President of Marketing at Paper Source was cited in one such review saying "the Optimove platform transformed our operations, allowing us to be smart and nimble. Within the first year, we saw immediate return from the efficiencies, reporting and analytics within the system."

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs", Noah Elkin, Benjamin Bloom, Mike McGuire, Joseph Enever, May 10, 2021

2Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for Multichannel Marketing Hubs", Noah Elkin, Benjamin Bloom, Mike McGuire, Joseph Enever, May 10, 2021

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Optimove:

Optimove is the leading CRM Marketing Platform, empowering marketing teams to create and manage large-scale, customer-led journeys. Optimove's CRM Journeys leverage AI to autonomously surface valuable customer segments, orchestrate self-optimizing CRM journeys, and accurately deliver the marketing interaction of highest incremental impact. Optimove is used by leading brands including Dollar Shave Club, Entain, Papa John's, Penn National, and Staples, to maximize customer loyalty, retention, and lifetime value.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Optimove

Related Links

http://www.optimove.com

