For a Second Year in a Row, Computerworld Names oXya, a Hitachi Group Company, to List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

"oXya prides itself on excellence and quality of its employees, which are the same criteria used by Computerworld for making their selection. We're honored to be named as one of the 100 Best Places to Work in IT for 2018 – it is the second year in a row that we win this prestigious award," says Melchior du Boullay, General Manager, Americas, at oXya. "oXya prides itself on having 98% customer satisfaction rating, which is the highest in our industry. Our employees play the most important role in our success; we invest in our workforce, so each employee can grow professionally, in a rewarding and nurturing work environment. As a result, oXya enjoys both fast growth and an extremely low employee turnover."

"Over the past couple of years, we've seen an already tight market for tech talent get even tighter," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Computerworld's 2018 Best Places to Work in IT list illustrates that the companies that offer the best working environments aren't satisfied with rolling out one or two initiatives. They seek an edge in the talent marketplace through a combination of good salaries, great benefits, ready access to training, and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies. They recognize that the top tech talent can easily move to the organization that respects them best, and they are determined to be that organization."

oXya, a Hitachi Group Company, is a leader in technical services, managed services, and cloud solutions for SAP clients. oXya helps global enterprises and midsize organizations increase the efficiency and flexibility of their mission-critical SAP infrastructure and support operations, through a dedicated team of SAP experts organized around the customer's business. oXya customers enjoy a unique support model and benefit from an all-inclusive pricing model. These unique features lead to 98% of oXya customers being fully satisfied with oXya services. For more information, visit www.oXya.com

