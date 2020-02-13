For All Your Seafood Needs, Sea a Specialist

From Feb. 17 through Feb. 25 , All You Can Eat fried fish, chicken and sides starting at $7.99 is coupled with an exciting sea-prise at participating locations.

The sail continues through Lent with 2 for $6 Mix & Match, offering value and variety by letting you mix and match your favorites with options like 5pc fried shrimp, 2 crab cakes, 2pc wild-caught fried Alaska Pollock, and 3pc chicken tenders.

Guests with a large appetite or crowd to feed, can stop by for $10 Sea-Shares or All You Can Eat Sundays starting at $7.99 .

On Mondays, Long John Silver's is matching our mateys. Every Monday during Lent at participating locations, guests can bring in those wannabe fish sandwich coupons, and exchange them for our delicious wild-caught golden-fried Alaska Pollock sandwich or Fish and Fries for just $1.99 .

"We're excited to kick off the Lenten season with so many seafood options for our guests," said Stephanie Mattingly, chief marketing officer, Long John Silver's. "And, with delivery available from nearly half of our stand-alone and Long John Silver's/A&W restaurants, we're making the unique seafood experience from the coasts more accessible to guests from sea to mouth-watering sea."

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and has grown into the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain. With nearly 800 franchised restaurants nationwide and new delivery options in nearly half of its locations, the restaurant continues building on a belief that a unique seafood experience should be accessible to all. On the heels of its 50th anniversary, Long John Silver's is setting sail on an exciting voyage—refining well-loved seafood favorites, creating new menu items including grilled options, and focusing on the guest experience. The company has been voted the "Best Place to Work" four years in a row and is led by a strong management team with deep experience in the quick service restaurant industry. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

