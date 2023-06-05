For Ananta, Healthcare Isn't Just Business. It's Personal.

The International Health Brand Focuses on "Endless Care About Your Health" for Both Its global Customers Base and Network of Medical Professionals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many pharmaceutical and natural brands that focus on the bottom line. They develop products and release them through multiple layers of distribution networks so that, by the time they reach consumers, they're several degrees separated from the manufacturer. This makes it hard to truly keep a customer-centric view within a business's activities.

Ananta Medicare is a multi-national health brand that is managing to break this trend by keeping the customer at the center of its business model.

"Ananta Medicare is a group of companies that specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality generic medicines as well as food supplements and cosmetic products with natural components," explains the organization's president Pradeep Jain, "We have multiple facilities in India where we have developed a reputation for our unique, affordable, and effective in-house formulations. We also have offices across the globe, including India, the U.K., and Ukraine where we work on administrative, professional, and customer-facing business activities."

In most cases, an organization as large as Ananta would be significantly disconnected from the end user. However, Jain explains how his company is keeping the customer in focus. "Throughout the quarter of a century that we've been in business, we've found sustainable success by maintaining one simple priority: 'endless care about your health.' Everything we make is designed with the goal to facilitate health and high quality of life for our customers, both now and in the future."

This personal aspect of Ananta's business model requires ongoing research and an intimate understanding of who is using its products. As a result, the brand heavily networks with medical professionals and partners around the world to keep its finger on the pulse of what consumers require.

This has led to the creation of a wide variety of health products, including many herbal remedies that treat different conditions and health concerns. Artikon, for example, is formulated to help normalize the functioning of the musculoskeletal system. Nokamen is designed to help pass kidney stones without extreme medicinal intervention. Beautisan helps maintain healthy, attractive skin.

Whatever the health need may be, Ananta has an herbal product designed to help meet that need in a safe and effective manner. It is a powerful, multi-faceted approach to maintaining not just health but quality of life that is only possible through decades of focusing on "endless care for your health."

