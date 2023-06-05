For Ananta, Healthcare Isn't Just Business. It's Personal.

News provided by

Ananta

05 Jun, 2023, 09:37 ET

The International Health Brand Focuses on "Endless Care About Your Health" for Both Its global Customers Base and Network of Medical Professionals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many pharmaceutical and natural brands that focus on the bottom line. They develop products and release them through multiple layers of distribution networks so that, by the time they reach consumers, they're several degrees separated from the manufacturer. This makes it hard to truly keep a customer-centric view within a business's activities.

Ananta Medicare is a multi-national health brand that is managing to break this trend by keeping the customer at the center of its business model.

"Ananta Medicare is a group of companies that specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality generic medicines as well as food supplements and cosmetic products with natural components," explains the organization's president Pradeep Jain, "We have multiple facilities in India where we have developed a reputation for our unique, affordable, and effective in-house formulations. We also have offices across the globe, including India, the U.K., and Ukraine where we work on administrative, professional, and customer-facing business activities."

In most cases, an organization as large as Ananta would be significantly disconnected from the end user. However, Jain explains how his company is keeping the customer in focus. "Throughout the quarter of a century that we've been in business, we've found sustainable success by maintaining one simple priority: 'endless care about your health.' Everything we make is designed with the goal to facilitate health and high quality of life for our customers, both now and in the future."

This personal aspect of Ananta's business model requires ongoing research and an intimate understanding of who is using its products. As a result, the brand heavily networks with medical professionals and partners around the world to keep its finger on the pulse of what consumers require.

This has led to the creation of a wide variety of health products, including many herbal remedies that treat different conditions and health concerns. Artikon, for example, is formulated to help normalize the functioning of the musculoskeletal system. Nokamen is designed to help pass kidney stones without extreme medicinal intervention. Beautisan helps maintain healthy, attractive skin.

Whatever the health need may be, Ananta has an herbal product designed to help meet that need in a safe and effective manner. It is a powerful, multi-faceted approach to maintaining not just health but quality of life that is only possible through decades of focusing on "endless care for your health."

About Ananta Medicare
Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us.

Media Contact:
Pradeep Jain 
Director 
[email protected]
17867679500

SOURCE Ananta

Also from this source

Ananta Is Setting New Efficiency Standards in the Health and Wellness World

Ananta Is Providing Preventative Care to a Global Audience

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.