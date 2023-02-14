For Ananta Medicare, Health and Quality of Life Go Hand in Hand

The International Health Brand Is Committed to Providing Safe, Effective Health Solutions That Genuinely Improve the Living of Life Itself

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare industry can often feel like a cold and calculated area of business. Everything is driven by financial pressures, capacity concerns, manufacturing demand, rules, regulations, and a slew of other logistics that make it easy for patients to feel like cattle. Ananta Medicare is one health brand that is actively combatting the dehumanization of humans in healthcare.

"The success story of Ananta Medicare is a result of years of hard work from the whole team in the name of health and high quality of life for patients," says company president Pradeep Jain, "And really, it all boils down to that. We've been obsessed with two things from the get-go: enabling individuals to maintain good health and, consequentially, a higher quality of life. If those two things aren't achieved together, we've failed in our mission."

Jain continues to emphasize how important these factors have been to the development and success of Ananta, "Our motto is 'endless care about your health,' and it's that present yet longeval mindset that informs everything we do. We aren't interested in creating quick fixes that sacrifice future health and happiness to address current issues. Instead, our team creates medicinal and herbal solutions that are designed to help our customers live their best lives, both today and fifty years from now."

One example of this philosophy in action is Ananta's stress-reducing herbal supplement Anantavati , which utilizes ingredients like Acorus calamus and Nardostachys jatamansi to reduce stress and promote a better night's sleep. Its Femicycle supplement is made up of a 5-herb formula designed to help women manage irregular menstrual cycles. Beautisan flips the focus to the body's exterior, providing a natural, 9-complex drink that helps maintain young, vibrant skin.

Whatever the focal point may be, each item in Ananta Medicare's wide range of products embodies that essential end goal of providing endless care in the name of better health and higher quality of life. It's a worthy goal of an upstanding institution that has already spent over two decades revolutionizing and inspiring the healthcare landscape.

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us .

