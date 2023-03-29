For Ananta, the Future of Healthcare Starts Today

The Global Health Brand Is Fully Committed to "Endless Care" for All

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare is an item that most consumers don't think about until they're faced with a personal crisis. They find out that they're sick or a close friend or family member has gotten hurt. For the global health brand Ananta, healthcare shouldn't be a circumstantial concern that only arises in negative scenarios. It should be an ongoing commitment on the part of both brands and their customers to preserve and protect existing health, too.

"For us, the goal isn't just to provide products that deal with today's health concerns," explains Ananta president Pradeep Jain. "We want to provide constant care for the health and quality of human life. That isn't a temporary concern. It is an endless care."

In pursuit of this perpetual care for the health of individuals around the world, Ananta has invested in a vast international product development and distribution infrastructure that includes multiple companies and spans the globe. The brand has R&D teams scattered across multiple continents, including Europe and Asia. It has production facilities in India that specialize in turning its team's innovative preventative health formulations into high-quality products.

Ananta's forward-thinking team is improving the quality of general health culture by considering the practitioner side of the equation, too. The company collaborates closely with specialists in the fields of medicine and pharmacy.

"For Ananta," says Jain, "everything is about providing sustainable and ongoing health solutions. Our vision and mission are fixed on creating a better and healthier future for all. That future starts today, and we want our customers — including Americans — to embrace that future with confidence." The president's mention of individuals in the United States is in reference to Ananta's recent launch in the North American health and wellness marketplace. The company is currently offering its wide range of products through major vendors, including Amazon, for men , women , children , and anyone looking to preserve their health and boost their quality of life.

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine.

