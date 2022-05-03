For Asian American Heritage Month, First-Ever Brand for AAPI Spells It Out to Stop Hate: Asian Americans Are All American Too

Los Angeles startup All American II launches during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with graphic apparel celebrating Asian Americans to combat Anti-Asian Violence

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All American II, the first ever brand for all Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), announces the launch of its online store of apparel celebrating the All American spirit of Asian Americans to combat anti-Asian violence. The company's flagship design spells the brand's™ name from the letters in the 13 largest AAPI communities - Thai, Bangladeshi, Laotian, Taiwanese, Cambodian, Japanese, Korean, Filipino, Chinese, Vietnamese, Hmong, Indian, and Pakistani - to show that Asian Americans are All American too.

All American II Apparel on Founder Pierre Rivera

First conceived in 2019 to promote inclusion, the mission for All American II became clear as anti-Asian violence erupted in 2020 due to the pandemic. Its Filipino American founder realized there was a need for a brand focused on the Asian American and Pacific Islander movement for social equality. By revealing how Asian American ethnicities and cultures are All American too in its products, the brand fosters AAPI pride while combatting the growing problem of anti-Asian violence.

"We were here before the U.S. was even a country. Our railroad workers stitched the nation together in the 1800s. We have decorated soldiers, military units, astronauts and Olympic champions. Asian American history reflects the epitome of what it means to be All American, yet we're perpetually viewed as foreigners. All American II was made to show the truth: Asian Americans are All American too," says Pierre Rivera, its founder.

The need for this change has grown more urgent in the wake of increased anti-Asian hate. According to the American Psychological Association, the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated xenophobia and bigotry toward Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. This led to almost 11,000 hate incidents reported from March 2020 to Dec 2021 against AAPI persons, according to Stop AAPI Hate, ranging from verbal harassment to physical violence.

"Other countries are also experiencing a rise in anti-Asian hate. But the United States is uniquely positioned to solve this problem. We're a nation of immigrants. Unity and inclusion are in our DNA. We can set an example for other countries on how to deal with anti-Asian hate by living up to the ideals that allow any American to become an All American too."

All American II is a brand on a mission to transform the way Asian Americans are seen with apparel that showcases the All American spirit of Asian Americans.

Pierre Rivera, (213) 798-4650

