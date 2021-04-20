For Avalife, the Struggle for Digestive Health Is Real

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalife has established a name for itself in the health and wellness industry as a supplier of high-quality dietary supplements. The brand's holistic selection of products addresses various health concerns — including gut health. The three supplements Bowel Clear, Colon Care, and Good Gut are particularly tailored to boosting digestive health.

The digestive tract is more than a series of organs and body parts that break down food and harvest it for energy. The gut is a critical part of holistic body wellness, as well. Along with absorbing nutrients, the gastrointestinal tract helps with things like bodily communication and defense against disease. As such, digestive health has become an increasingly recognized aspect of holistic health.

The need for good gut health is not lost on Avalife. The brand is focused on holistic solutions with digestive health supplements readily available among its product offerings. Three of these are Good Gut, Colon Care, and Bowel Clear.

Good Gut utilizes clinically studied ingredient Gutgard, It's a differentiated, high flavonoid DGL Liquorice root extract to "perfect balance of your gut microbiome." Among other things, the supplement supports immunity through the gut-brain connection and can be used as a digestive aid.

Colon Care also leans on ancient Ayurvedic ingredients to maintain gut integrity and gut balance. It aids in controlling abdominal spasms and can help modulate gut motility.

Bowel Clear cleans up by serving as a natural laxative and an agent to help with gastric emptying.It is formulated using clinically studied Gutgard, an high flavonoid content, differentiated Liquorice root extract. It also bolsters gut health and combats indigestion.

All three supplements lean on ancient Ayurvedic principles that Avalife reinforces with scientific data. Each product is 100% vegetarian, non-GMO, and uses clinically tested ingredients. Some of which are grown by Avalife's sister company AvaGro, said Suresh Lakshmikanthan – President, Avalife.

There are many ways to maintain your body's health. There are even countless options to specifically address your gut health. Avalife has created a trio of products that aim to accomplish both goals at the same time using natural, holistic, herbal ingredients.

About Avalife: Avalife is a subsidiary of Avacare Global. The health and wellness brand prides itself on mining traditional herbal medicine for proven solutions and then "validating it with modern research and scientific studies to formulate best in class products that deliver proven results to you and your family."

Please direct inquiries to:

Jamie Laiou

(954) 652-4573

[email protected]

SOURCE Avalife