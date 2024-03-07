For BIRM, Preventative Action Is the Key to a Healthy Future

The Brand's Natural Immunomodulator Is Designed to Balance the Immune System and Help the Body Maintain Long-Term Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health isn't an event. Nor is it a symptom. WHO defines health as "a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity." This makes health a long-term consideration that includes quality of life as well as physical strength and stamina. In other words, truly investing in one's health is an ongoing activity, which is what makes BIRM such a safe, natural, and effective preventative health tool.

"While we have BIRM products that help manage existing symptoms and conditions, our goal is to create a higher quality of life on every level," explains BIRM creator Dr. Edwin Cevallos. "Unlike other dietary supplements, which address specific, isolated symptoms, our goal is to regulate the immune system — and, by extension, the entire body and mind. Our immunomodulator helps both children and adults balance their immune systems and set the stage for ongoing health."

The brand's flagship product, BIRM Preventative , is an herbal supplement made with 100% natural ingredients. These function as immunomodulators (i.e., medicines designed to balance and improve the effectiveness of the immune system). This ensures that an individual has a balanced immune response, regardless of what health concerns or procedures they face over time. This includes all sorts of health conditions, from colds to more serious illnesses, as well as an improved natural response to medical intervention.

Preventative medicine receives more attention in the news cycle all the time. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for example, continues to emphasize prevention as " the best medicine ." Many health insurance plans include low-cost or free preventative incentives, as well. At the same time, there is a growing list of persistent health concerns that 21st-century individuals face. The Harvard Gazette, for instance, points out that COVID-19 remains a long-term threat years after its initial outbreak.

BIRM is a tool that makes it easier for individuals to stay confident in their health as they engage in life to the fullest. It offers a safe, effective, and side-effect-free way for those looking for a balanced and healthy lifestyle to pursue, in the words of the World Health Organization, "complete physical, mental and social well-being."

About Dr. Edwin Cevallos and BIRM

The creator of BIRM, Dr. Edwin A. Cevallos , is an oncologist, chemo and radiation therapist, researcher, and scientist and has received international recognition for his work on the world's first immunomodulator product of natural origin. BIRM is developed using a proprietary manufacturing method to process specific species of Dulcamara root in varying concentrations. The result is a product that can both proactively and reactively balance the immune system and restore quality of life. Learn more at birm.us .

Media Contact:

Alexandra Orbe

[email protected]

(593) 2 2509851 / 2563918

SOURCE BIRM