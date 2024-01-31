For BIRMers, Everything Is About Balance

News provided by

BIRM

31 Jan, 2024, 08:49 ET

Using BIRM's Natural Immunomodulator Is the Key to Balancing the Immune System — and By Extension, Life Itself

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness are common themes in the modern world. As research sheds light on the powerful effects of preventative and natural medicine, more consumers are seeking solutions that can address health risks before they become full-blown concerns. BIRM is a health brand that utilizes a unique line of herbal supplements to balance the immune system and keep the body strong over time.

The use of immunomodulatory dietary supplements to regulate the immune system is particularly relevant to consumers in 2024. As the fourth anniversary of the beginning of the pandemic in America takes place, it's no surprise that health is a priority for many. Statista reports that 50% of those who made a New Year's resolution heading into the year want to exercise more, and 47% are trying to eat healthier. A similar Forbes Health/OnePoll echoed this sentiment, finding that, unlike recent years, 48% of respondents cited improving fitness as a priority this year, while improving mental health (which was previously a top resolution) dropped to 36%.

"Overwhelmingly, at the moment, the focus is on maintaining physical health and fitness," says Dr. Edwin A. Cevallos. The eminent Ecuadorian medical scientist and researcher has dedicated his life to immune system research. Through that journey, he's developed BIRM, an herbal food supplement that modulates the immune system.

The supplement utilizes natural herbal immunotherapy ingredients, carefully formulated and backed by 40 years of research, to balance the immune system. This naturally calibrates the body, avoiding both overreactions and underreactions from infections to allergies. Previous studies have even shown that BIRM has the potential to be an effective chemopreventive tool.

"BIRM isn't a product, it's a solution that offers a promise of life," Cevallos concludes. "It is designed to bring balance to your body, empowering you to maintain a healthy lifestyle and stay healthy through every stage of life."

About Dr. Edwin Cevallos and BIRM
The creator of BIRM, Dr. Edwin A. Cevallos, is an oncologist, chemo and radiation therapist, researcher, and scientist and has received international recognition for his work on the world's first immunomodulator product of natural origin. BIRM is developed using a proprietary manufacturing method to process specific species of Dulcamara root in varying concentrations. The result is a product that can both proactively and reactively balance the immune system and restore quality of life. Learn more at birm.us.

Media Contact:
Alexandra Orbe
[email protected]
(593) 2 2509851 / 2563918

SOURCE BIRM

Also from this source

The BIRM Way: If You Have Health, You Have Everything

Individuals often focus on reactive solutions as a way to manage their health. If they get a headache, they take an NSAID. If they catch a cold, they ...

BIRM Is an Effective Tool for Achieving Healthy New Year's Resolutions

Every year, there is an inevitable flood of New Year's resolutions that center on personal health and fitness. From exercising more often to losing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.