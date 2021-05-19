For Boostball, Flavor and Nutrition Should Never Be Mutually Exclusive

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boostball launched in 2016 with the objective of improving the selection of protein-based snacks in the U.K. market. After three years of resounding success, the brand expanded into the keto space with its Keto Range line of snacks. From protein to keto-specific options, the brand has remained pinpoint-focused on providing quality health snacks that satisfy the body, the mind, and the tastebuds.

Boostball entered the crowded U.K. health food market with a hitherto unseen value proposition: to provide a snack that was impressively healthy while also tasting exceptionally good. In the words of founder Steve Bessant, "We wanted to create a product that was good for you but also had a good taste."

Initially, the brand honed in on perfecting protein snacks designed to fuel those with busy or demanding lifestyles that kept them on the go. In 2020, the brand also turned its focus on the fledgling U.K. keto market. The brand's Keto Range product line includes keto-friendly shakes, protein powders, and snack bites.

Whether it's through its protein-based or keto-friendly products, Boostball has remained faithful to its calling throughout its first few years in business. Each product has been painstakingly handcrafted in the kitchen using 100% natural ingredients. These are utilized in their raw form and cold-pressed into service. This avoids the need to bake or refine the ingredients, preserving their inherent nutritional value.

The brand proudly claims that its products are both vegetarian and vegan. They are also made without palm oil, protein-packed, gluten-free, and a good source of fiber. They even use sustainable packaging that is either recyclable or biodegradable.

From its elite nutrition to its indelible taste, clever convenience, and sustainable packaging, Boostball has ensured that its products genuinely appeal to the modern, informed, health-conscious consumer. It's no wonder the brand's offerings have been eagerly accepted by a growing number of customers across the globe.

About Boostball: Launched in 2016 by founder Steve Bessant, Boostball initially focused on creating tasty protein-based snacks that prioritized quality ingredients. In 2020 it went after the still under-developed national keto market with its Keto Range product line. From its snack bites to its butters and shakes, the brand's popular product offerings are finding enthusiastic acceptance from a rapidly growing international customer base.

